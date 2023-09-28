Current & Past Articles » Letters

Killers among us 

September 28, 2023   ·   0 Comments

by BRIAN LOCKHART

It is a largely forgotten crime, but pretty spectacular for its day.

In 1973, and man in disguise, entered the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in Kenora, Ontario, with firearms, a bomb, and bags to hold money. He held a ‘dead man’s’ switch between his teeth, so if anyone tried to stop him and he released the switch, the six sticks of dynamite strapped to his chest would explode.

He asked the bank manager for money, and told him to call the police. According to the bank manager, the man was calm and rational.

The man said he wanted a ride out of town. He hadn’t thought his escape route very well. All roads out of Kenora are dead-end logging routes, due to the extreme rural location, except the one that leads to the Trans Canada Highway.

A local police officer in plain clothes volunteered to drive the get-away truck and help carry some of the money. As word spread around town, a large crowd gathered to watch the event.

As the man and police officer exited the bank carrying duffel bags full of money, a shot rang out – a police sniper fired a single shot hitting the man. A split second later the bomb exploded showering the streets with over $100,000 in cash – all of which was found when they started sweeping up the mess. The police office, while injured, survived the blast. There was extensive damage to the bank and store fronts.

To this day, 50 years later, no one knows who the bank robber was. He was never identified.

He must have been someone’s son, brother, father, friend, or acquaintance. Somewhere, someone probably wondered what ever happened to ‘good old Bob,’ the guy they knew in high school. And yet know one ever noticed a man, in his 40’s, with a distinctive red beard, was missing. They couldn’t provide a composite drawing or photograph of his face because it was pretty much eliminated when the bomb went off.

He, or what’s left of him, was buried in an unmarked grave in the Kenora cemetery.

Ontario is a peaceful place, but there are a lot of people out there responsible for horrendous crimes, that have never been caught or identified. Forget about the gang bangers shooting each other in Toronto, for them, it’s a hobby.

There are many unsolved murders in the province and someone is responsible.

In 1984, a 38 year old mother in Frankford, north of Trenton, was found murdered in her garage – by her 12 year old daughter. No reason known, no suspects.

In 1990, an innocent 13 year-old girl and her mother, in Cumberland Beach were attacked in their home at night. The mother was severely beaten on the head with a metal object, likely a pipe or tire iron. The girl was sexually assaulted and murdered in her back yard. No suspects, no one arrested.

Police theorize the perpetrator was local. Someone in Cumberland Beach knows who did this.

In Lucknow, in 1988, a 25 year old woman had returned from a home coming dance, then disappeared. The case was recently re-opened when a witness finally reported they had heard a woman screaming for help and running in a nightgown between Lucknow and her family farm. Someone knows what happened to her.

In 1996, a man received what appeared to be an early Christmas present at his home in Moffat. It was a bomb disguised as a flashlight. When he turned it on, it exploded, killing him in his home.

In 1991, a couple parked their RV in a rest stop, near Blind River. At 1:00 a.m. someone pounded on the door demanding entry. The woman was shot and killed. A person saw the commotion and came to help. He was also shot dead. No one was ever arrested.

In 1985, an eight year-old girl disappeared in Etobicoke while going to meet her friend to go swimming. No suspect, no one arrested.

In 2010, nurse was violently murdered in her own home in Orangeville. Thirteen years later, no one has been arrested in connection with the case.

In 2022, a mother of three was gunned down and died in the driveway of her home in Alliston. No arrests. No suspect.

London, Ontario, has a full roster of unsolved murders of young women dating back to the 60’s. No one arrested, no suspects.

These are just a few examples of unsolved murders or disappearances in the province. The list is long, and disturbing.

How can so many people be violently murdered, and no one one held accountable?

These killers are out there somewhere, and so are people who have knowledge of the crimes, but aren’t talking.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Pride Rally set for return  amidst rising anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Members of Shelburne’s LGBTQ+ community are looking to share their support of each other in the wake ...

Dufferin Men’s Shelter in crisis: Urgent funding requested to keep doors open

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has declared the Dufferin Men’s Shelter a ‘project in difficulty’ after receiving a request ...

Dufferin County approves first Equity Strategic Plan

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has officially approved the County’s first-ever Equity Strategic Plan.  “Dufferin County is privileged to ...

Annual Autism Speaks Canada Walk set for return this weekend

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The autism community in Dufferin County will be coming together once again to take part in the ...

Town of Shelburne recognizes National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents will have the chance to honour residential school survivors and missing Indigenous children during an ...

Free transit tickets now available for Shelburne Food Bank clients

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Clients of the Shelburne Food Bank now have access to transit tickets for free. During their meeting ...

‘Rooted in Nature’ exhibit to feature local artist at museum

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Mono-based photo artist Jo Thomson joins her passion for the outdoors and traditional photography techniques in a ...

International Plowing Match & Rural Expo gives preview of what’s to come

Written By Brian Lockhart It is going to be one great big party with lots of good competition and entertainment when the International Plowing Match ...

Dufferin Arts Council opens applications for Reed T. Cooper Bursary 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Artists in Dufferin County have the chance to receive a financial boost to help with the development ...

Warriors claim Shelburne Cricket Club championship

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Warriors are the Shelburne Cricket Club 2023 champions after a win over the Shelburne Samurais in the championship game. ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support