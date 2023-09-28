Current & Past Articles » Police news

Charges laid in multi-vehicle collision in Melanchton

September 28, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin OPP have laid charges against a transport truck driver in connection to a seven vehicle collision that happened in Melanchton last month, and resulted in the death of a young mother. 

Dufferin OPP have charged 28-year-old Sukhwinder Sidhu from Angus with dangerous operation causing death and four counts of dangerous oepration causing bodily harm. 

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at approximately 3:10 p.m., officers responded to a call on County Road 124, south of 20th Sideroad in Melancthon, for a serious collision involving seven vehicles, one being a transport truck. The collision resulted in several injuries including one fatality.

According to police, the accused entered the construction zone on County Road 124 and collided into the rear of the line up of vehicles, which were stopped in the northboud lane. 

A 31-year-old Barrie woman identified as Alexandra Paul, was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was travelling with her infant child, who was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later by ambulance to a children’s hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 67-year-old man was extricated from his vehicle by firefighters and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. He was later air-lifted by Ornge to a Toronto area trauma centre. 

A 45-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing, with police asking anyone who may have witnessed or has video of the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP  at 1-888-310-1122.

The affirmented charges have not been proven in court. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Pride Rally set for return  amidst rising anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Members of Shelburne’s LGBTQ+ community are looking to share their support of each other in the wake ...

Dufferin Men’s Shelter in crisis: Urgent funding requested to keep doors open

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has declared the Dufferin Men’s Shelter a ‘project in difficulty’ after receiving a request ...

Dufferin County approves first Equity Strategic Plan

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has officially approved the County’s first-ever Equity Strategic Plan.  “Dufferin County is privileged to ...

Annual Autism Speaks Canada Walk set for return this weekend

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The autism community in Dufferin County will be coming together once again to take part in the ...

Town of Shelburne recognizes National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents will have the chance to honour residential school survivors and missing Indigenous children during an ...

Free transit tickets now available for Shelburne Food Bank clients

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Clients of the Shelburne Food Bank now have access to transit tickets for free. During their meeting ...

‘Rooted in Nature’ exhibit to feature local artist at museum

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Mono-based photo artist Jo Thomson joins her passion for the outdoors and traditional photography techniques in a ...

International Plowing Match & Rural Expo gives preview of what’s to come

Written By Brian Lockhart It is going to be one great big party with lots of good competition and entertainment when the International Plowing Match ...

Dufferin Arts Council opens applications for Reed T. Cooper Bursary 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Artists in Dufferin County have the chance to receive a financial boost to help with the development ...

Warriors claim Shelburne Cricket Club championship

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Warriors are the Shelburne Cricket Club 2023 champions after a win over the Shelburne Samurais in the championship game. ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support