Charges laid in multi-vehicle collision in Melanchton

September 28, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin OPP have laid charges against a transport truck driver in connection to a seven vehicle collision that happened in Melanchton last month, and resulted in the death of a young mother.

Dufferin OPP have charged 28-year-old Sukhwinder Sidhu from Angus with dangerous operation causing death and four counts of dangerous oepration causing bodily harm.

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at approximately 3:10 p.m., officers responded to a call on County Road 124, south of 20th Sideroad in Melancthon, for a serious collision involving seven vehicles, one being a transport truck. The collision resulted in several injuries including one fatality.

According to police, the accused entered the construction zone on County Road 124 and collided into the rear of the line up of vehicles, which were stopped in the northboud lane.

A 31-year-old Barrie woman identified as Alexandra Paul, was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was travelling with her infant child, who was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later by ambulance to a children’s hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 67-year-old man was extricated from his vehicle by firefighters and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. He was later air-lifted by Ornge to a Toronto area trauma centre.

A 45-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing, with police asking anyone who may have witnessed or has video of the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The affirmented charges have not been proven in court.

Readers Comments (0)