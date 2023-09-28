Current & Past Articles » Police news

OPP lays impaired operation charges on two drivers

September 28, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP officers have charged two drivers with impaired opertion. 

On September 20, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer conducted a traffic stop on Centennial Road in the Town of Shelburne. The officer was led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Lisa FRIZZELL, 36-year-old female, from Toronto has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

On September 20, 2023, just before 9:00 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer attended a call for a single vehicle into a ditch. The officer located the vehicle on County Road 18 in the Town of Mono and was led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Lee AUSTIN, 53-year-old male, from Markdale has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

·  Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges in October 2023. Their driver’s licence was suspended 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for 7 days.

These charges have not been proven in court. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Pride Rally set for return  amidst rising anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Members of Shelburne’s LGBTQ+ community are looking to share their support of each other in the wake ...

Dufferin Men’s Shelter in crisis: Urgent funding requested to keep doors open

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has declared the Dufferin Men’s Shelter a ‘project in difficulty’ after receiving a request ...

Dufferin County approves first Equity Strategic Plan

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has officially approved the County’s first-ever Equity Strategic Plan.  “Dufferin County is privileged to ...

Annual Autism Speaks Canada Walk set for return this weekend

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The autism community in Dufferin County will be coming together once again to take part in the ...

Town of Shelburne recognizes National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents will have the chance to honour residential school survivors and missing Indigenous children during an ...

Free transit tickets now available for Shelburne Food Bank clients

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Clients of the Shelburne Food Bank now have access to transit tickets for free. During their meeting ...

‘Rooted in Nature’ exhibit to feature local artist at museum

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Mono-based photo artist Jo Thomson joins her passion for the outdoors and traditional photography techniques in a ...

International Plowing Match & Rural Expo gives preview of what’s to come

Written By Brian Lockhart It is going to be one great big party with lots of good competition and entertainment when the International Plowing Match ...

Dufferin Arts Council opens applications for Reed T. Cooper Bursary 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Artists in Dufferin County have the chance to receive a financial boost to help with the development ...

Warriors claim Shelburne Cricket Club championship

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Warriors are the Shelburne Cricket Club 2023 champions after a win over the Shelburne Samurais in the championship game. ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support