OPP lays impaired operation charges on two drivers

September 28, 2023 · 0 Comments

Dufferin OPP officers have charged two drivers with impaired opertion.

On September 20, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer conducted a traffic stop on Centennial Road in the Town of Shelburne. The officer was led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Lisa FRIZZELL, 36-year-old female, from Toronto has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

On September 20, 2023, just before 9:00 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer attended a call for a single vehicle into a ditch. The officer located the vehicle on County Road 18 in the Town of Mono and was led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Lee AUSTIN, 53-year-old male, from Markdale has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges in October 2023. Their driver’s licence was suspended 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for 7 days.

These charges have not been proven in court.

Readers Comments (0)