Current & Past Articles » Police news

Drugs and stolen vehicles seized with search warrant

September 28, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized a quantity of drugs and recovered two stolen vehicles in the Town of Orangeville. 

On September 20, 2023, members of the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with assistance from Nottawasaga CSCU, Collingwood CSCU,

Offender Management and Apprehension Program and frontline uniform officers executed a search warrant in Orangeville. 

The following was seized:

·      Close to 900 pounds of packaged dried marijuana 

·      2020 Dodge Ram

·      2008 Nissan 350Z

The investigation is continuing, there are no charges at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/. 



         

