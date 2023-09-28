Centre Dufferin girls’ varsity team plays first game of the season

September 28, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The District 4 girl’s high school basketball season is underway with the Centre Dufferin District High School varsity team on the court for their first game on Wednesday, Sept. 20, in the gym at CDDHS.

The Royals were up against the Thunder from Westside Secondary School in Orangeville.

The Royals had little time to practice this season. With a low turnout for the junior program, the school has a varsity team this year with several Grade 9 students in the line-up and going up against senior teams from other schools.

Throughout the game, the Royals played a solid defence and offence and looked like a talented bunch of basketball players on the court.

At the half, the Royals were trailing by two points with a 14-12 score.

Westside stayed ahead for most of the third quarter, going ahead by four points to end the quarter with a 24-20 lead.

The fourth quarter provided the most excitement when the Royals battled back to tie the game at 28 with just over four minutes remaining on the clock.

Westside put out a solid effort in the final few minutes, hitting three hoops and shutting down the CDDHS offence to win the game 34-28.

There are six high schools in District 4 competition this year.

In addition to Centre Dufferin, teams are entered from Emmanuel Christian High School, Erin District High School, Norwell District High School, Wellington Heights Secondary School, and Westside Secondary High School.

There is a 10-game schedule this year, so teams will all have plenty of opportunity to improve through the season.

The team from CDDHS will have five road games in October before returning to their home court.

The Royals will return to their home court on Wednesday, Oct. 18, to host the team from Wellington Heights Secondary School.

The tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

