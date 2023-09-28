Current & Past Articles » Sports

Centre Dufferin girls’ varsity team plays first game of the season 

September 28, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The District 4 girl’s high school basketball season is underway with the Centre Dufferin District High School varsity team on the court for their first game on Wednesday, Sept. 20, in the gym at CDDHS.

The Royals were up against the Thunder from Westside Secondary School in Orangeville.

The Royals had little time to practice this season. With a low turnout for the junior program, the school has a varsity team this year with several Grade 9 students in the line-up and going up against senior teams from other schools.

Throughout the game, the Royals played a solid defence and offence and looked like a talented bunch of basketball players on the court.

At the half, the Royals were trailing by two points with a 14-12 score.

Westside stayed ahead for most of the third quarter, going ahead by four points to end the quarter with a 24-20 lead.

The fourth quarter provided the most excitement when the Royals battled back to tie the game at 28 with just over four minutes remaining on the clock.

Westside put out a solid effort in the final few minutes, hitting three hoops and shutting down the CDDHS offence to win the game 34-28.

There are six high schools in District 4 competition this year. 

In addition to Centre Dufferin, teams are entered from Emmanuel Christian High School, Erin District High School, Norwell District High School, Wellington Heights Secondary School, and Westside Secondary High School.

There is a 10-game schedule this year, so teams will all have plenty of opportunity to improve through the season.

The team from CDDHS will have five road games in October before returning to their home court.

The Royals will return to their home court on Wednesday, Oct. 18, to host the team from Wellington Heights Secondary School.

The tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Pride Rally set for return  amidst rising anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Members of Shelburne’s LGBTQ+ community are looking to share their support of each other in the wake ...

Dufferin Men’s Shelter in crisis: Urgent funding requested to keep doors open

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has declared the Dufferin Men’s Shelter a ‘project in difficulty’ after receiving a request ...

Dufferin County approves first Equity Strategic Plan

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has officially approved the County’s first-ever Equity Strategic Plan.  “Dufferin County is privileged to ...

Annual Autism Speaks Canada Walk set for return this weekend

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The autism community in Dufferin County will be coming together once again to take part in the ...

Town of Shelburne recognizes National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents will have the chance to honour residential school survivors and missing Indigenous children during an ...

Free transit tickets now available for Shelburne Food Bank clients

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Clients of the Shelburne Food Bank now have access to transit tickets for free. During their meeting ...

‘Rooted in Nature’ exhibit to feature local artist at museum

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Mono-based photo artist Jo Thomson joins her passion for the outdoors and traditional photography techniques in a ...

International Plowing Match & Rural Expo gives preview of what’s to come

Written By Brian Lockhart It is going to be one great big party with lots of good competition and entertainment when the International Plowing Match ...

Dufferin Arts Council opens applications for Reed T. Cooper Bursary 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Artists in Dufferin County have the chance to receive a financial boost to help with the development ...

Warriors claim Shelburne Cricket Club championship

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Warriors are the Shelburne Cricket Club 2023 champions after a win over the Shelburne Samurais in the championship game. ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support