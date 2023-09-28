Current & Past Articles » Sports

Shelburne Curling Club looking for new members

September 28, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

If you’re looking for a new sport and appreciate the social aspects of playing, the Shelburne Curling Club hopes you will consider curling as a recent activity.

The Club held an open house on Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23, to invite the public to see what it is all about.

Curling at the Club is an all-ages activity with events for both those new to the sport and seasoned players who like a lot of good competition.

Curling is an easy sport to learn, and Club members will show you how it is played, the nuances of being on the ice, and the rules of etiquette.

“Our goal this year is to have 50 new members join the club,” explained Rob Scott, board member and past president. “After COVID, hopefully people are more comfortable about coming out, socializing, and getting some exercise. Shelburne has grown and we’d like to attract a proportion of the new group to come in and find out about curling and have some fun with us.”

There has been a lot of interest from local residents. This includes people new to the sport and others who haven’t played in years but would like to throw some rocks once again.

The Club hosts different events on different nights. The “learn to curl’ program happens on Friday evenings.

“It’s a six week program and it’s not very expensive at all,” Rob said of the learning program. “They get on the ice once a week with an hour of curling instruction, from skills to game play, to etiquette, and after six weeks if they really like it we hope they just join our club.”

The social aspect of the sport is a big part of why many people join. While they like the competition, enjoying company in the Club lounge after your game is also a lot of fun.

“We have a youth program that runs on Thursday,” Rob explained. “We have leagues every night of the week. There is a Monday afternoon league, mostly for seniors. Monday night is our most competitive league. Tuesday night is a recreational league.”

There’s a league for people of all skill levels, both competitive and recreational, so finding your place at the Club is easy.

The first day of curling this year will take place on Oct. 30.

To find out more information, you can visit online at www.shelburnecurlingclub.ca.



         

