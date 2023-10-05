Dufferin Community Foundation distributes $270,000 to seven nonprofits

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Dufferin Community Foundation has handed out $270,000 in funding from the federal government to support seven nonprofit projects in Dufferin County.

The one-time investment from the federal government’s Community Services Recovery Fund (CSRF) aims to help community service organizations adapt, modernize and be better equipped to improve the efficacy, accessibility and sustainability of their services. The funding provided through the Dufferin Community Foundation is focused on investing in systems and processes.

“This is a very significant amount of money to be distribute here, it feels amazing to be able to assist organizations in Dufferin County with this federal fund,” said Michele Fisher, executive director of Dufferin Community Foundation. “The truth is that a lot of times when organizations get funding, especially charities and nonprofits, it’s usually designated for a specific program and a lot of times infrastructure can suffer because there just isn’t the money and time to invest. So, the fact that we were given this money to invest in systems and processes for nonprofit organization was a real gift.”

The seven local organizations included Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin & District, Dufferin Parent Support Network, Family Transition Place, Headwaters Communities in Action, Hospice Dufferin, Streams Community Hub, and Theatre Orangeville.

Dufferin Community Foundation formed a volunteer grants review team of six local experts, who shortlisted the seven organizations from 10 applications.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin & District received $27,335 in funding for an archival digitization project to digitize their historical and physical files and create a new Document Management System (DMS). They will also purchase updated computers for work efficiency and develop online screening and intake forms for ease of use for clients and volunteers.

Dufferin Parent Support Network was given $38,000 to implement a new strategic plan, including reimaging how they present their parenting workshops and enhancing community engagement. Results will include a refreshed website, an email and social media strategy, new local partnerships and a multi-channel fundraising campaign.

Family Transition Place acquired $28,600 to adapt and modernize its online payroll processing system. The new payroll system will provide a simplified experience for staff regardless of their working location, streamline the processing practice currently in place, and reduce the staff time required for payroll.

Headwaters Communities in Action obtained $36,900 for their Prepare to Engage Dufferin project. The project will deliver a needs assessment, updated digital tools, and improved operational processes and reporting.

Hospice Dufferin was given $43,600 for resource development and a communication reboot. Hospice Dufferin will develop a new resource development and fundraising strategy plan that will modernize its practices and recruit and train new volunteers.

Stream Community Hub received $86,000 for a Stainable Streams project, which will help them build a diverse revenue base to ensure a sustainable future. The youth arts organization will develop a philanthropic strategy, including a compelling brand story, creating a case for support, and preparing for a capital campaign.

Theatre Orangeville secured $16,565 for a project focused on fundraising capability upgrades. The funding will allow them to purchase new fundraising technology to modernize administration, increase accessibility and enable the execution of multiple fundraising campaigns.

The federal government has provided a total of $400 million in funding to community service organizations through the Community Services Recovery Fund.

