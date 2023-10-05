Headwaters Auxilary pledges $1 million to local campaign

Written By Sam Odrowski

The Smart Headwaters Campaign is getting a significant boost in funding.

The Headwaters Health Care Auxiliary (HHCA) has pledged $1 million over the next 4 years to Smart Headwaters, as part of the group’s ongoing commitment to ensuring Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) can provide the highest quality of care.

The HHCA group has supported the Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) raised money since 1986.

This most recent pledge to Smart Headwaters brings their cumulative giving to over $5.9 Million.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the community support our many fundraising efforts have received. Through donations to, and purchases from Seconds Count, to visiting the Pulse Cafe and Gift Shop at the Hospital, it is truly the Dufferin–Caledon community that has made it possible for us to support Smart Headwaters in this capacity,” said Mike Carter, President of HHCA.

The Auxiliary continues to play a critical role in HHCC. Their team of 300 dedicated, philanthropic volunteers contribute thousands of hours at our hospital. From escorting patients, comforting loved ones, assisting staff and raising funds, their efforts have a lasting impact.

“The Auxiliary has always stepped up to support our hospital. Through their significant financial contributions, and the many volunteer hours they provide to the hospital each year. The team of volunteers that make up the Auxiliary are an invaluable addition to Headwaters Health Care and the overall patient experience at our hospital. We cannot thank them enough for this major gift to Smart Headwaters,” said K.C. Carruthers, Headwaters Health Care Foundation CEO.

Donations can be made at www.hhcfoundation.com or call 519-941-2702 ext. 2303.

