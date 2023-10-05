Headwaters kicks off 2023 Mammothon

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) and Hills of Headwaters Collaborative Ontario Health Team are looking to support early breast cancer detection this month through their 2023 Mammothon.

“Unfortunately, many of us know someone affected by breast cancer. With early detection and diagnosis available at Headwaters, we can save lives. The 2023 Mammothon gives our community a chance to focus on their health,” said Dr. Grace Wang, chief of staff, vice president, medical affairs and surgeon.

Held during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the 2023 Mammathon is a breast cancer screening marathon dedicated to booking more mammograms to help prevent breast cancer through early detection. A mammograph is an x-ray of the breast that can find abnormal changes in the breast, even when they may be too small to feel or see.

According to Headwaters, only 59 per cent of women in Dufferin and Caledon are up-to-date with mammograms.

Hills of Headwaters Collaborative Ontario Health Team’s goal is to increase this to more than 63 per cent in the next year.

Hills of Headwaters Collaborative Ontario Health Team has launched a new website, www.preventingcancer.ca, aimed at increasing the number of people screened for cancer in Dufferin and Caledon.

“By increasing the number of people who get screened for breast cancer, we will be able to make a real difference in breast cancer prevention in our community. Getting screened early may find pre-cancerous cells that could become cancer if left untreated. Screening helps find breast cancer early, before it has spread, making it easier to treat,” said Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum, associate medical officer of health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

Women, Two-spirit, trans and non-binary people between the ages of 50 and 74, as well as individuals with implants, may be eligible for mammograms every one to two years based on medical and family history.

During the 2023 Mammothon, screenings can be scheduled at Headwaters without referral by calling Headwaters Health Care Centre Diagnostic Imaging (519) 941-2410 ext. 2842, open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.

Every person with a mammography appointment scheduled during the month will be automatically entered to win a gift basket draw, filled with items from local businesses. Winners will be announced after Nov. 1.

As a certified Ontario Breast Assessment Centre, Headwaters offers patients complete care in breast health, from testing to diagnosis to treatment, led by a health team of diagnostic imaging technologists, radiologists and surgeons.

