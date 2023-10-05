Wolves Hockey thank Main Street Dentist for support

October 5, 2023

Written by BRIAN LOCKHART

Hockey can be an expensive sport to play with the cost of equipment and registration fees to pay for the ice and officials.

Hockey clubs appreciate the support of local businesses who sponsor teams in their league and help defray the cost of a season.

Shelburne Wolves Minor Hockey had a mouthguard clinic hosted by Main Street Family Dental in Shelburne so players could get fitted guards to protect their teeth for this upcoming season.

The dental practice, also sponsoring a couple of teams this year, charged a nominal $10 for each mouthguard, then gave the proceeds back to minor hockey.

It was the dental office’s way of being good community partners and contributing to a good local cause.

Dr. Martin Reiss and Dr. Christopher Chan hosted the clinic.

The Shelburne Wolves visited the dental clinic on Tuesday, September 26, to honour them with a framed Shelburne Wolves hockey jersey with the clinic’s name on the back.

“We are honouring our sponsor, Main Street Family Dental for their continuous support of our organization,” said Lisa Hutchinson-Conner, Shelburne Wolves vice president. “They firmly believe in ensuring these kids have the proper equipment to prevent things like concussion. Proper mouth guards will help prevent things like that. They comped all the mouth guards. One hundred per cent of the proceeds were donated back to the league and they are doing two team sponsorships.”

The dentists are new in town, having taken over the dental practice in January.

“We took over this clinic in January, and we got involved through our staff,” Dr. Reiss explained.

“They had this program going previously and we joined because we felt it was a good idea and a good way to give back to the community. We’re low-key hockey fans. I follow the Leafs. We see enough injuries, especially hockey injuries. Even with a hockey cage, the teeth can still take trauma when players are falling and the teeth are hitting together. The mouth guard distributes the forces.”

In total, the clinic helped over 100 players get their protective mouthguards for the season.

Hockey Cluab executives and players from several teams turned out to present the jersey and thank the doctors for their help to make the season a success

