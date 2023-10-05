Knights win back-to-back North Dufferin Baseball League Championships

October 5, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The New Lowell Knights won the North Dufferin Baseball League Senior championship with a 3-1 win over the Bolton Brewers in Game 6 of the best-of-seven championship series on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The final game took place on the diamond in Bolton. It was the second year in a row the Knights have won the title.

The Knights were up 3-1 in the series heading into the weekend. The Brewers took an 8-2 win in Game 5 on Saturday to force Game six.

In the final game, the Brewers scored their only run in the first inning before pitcher Brandon Norrie, in one of his best performances of the year, retired six batters and allowed five hits with one walk over seven innings.

New Lowell scored a run in the fourth to tie the game, and in the sixth inning, Dale Lightheart singled and eventually scored from second base on a double from Tanner Zeggil.

The third New Lowell ran came in the top of the seventh when Nic Guthrie crossed the plate during ga Bolton’s errant throw to first base.

The Knights out-hit the Brewers, with Steve Bowman and Brett Elliott hitting two singles, Zeggils double, and singles from Jake Nicholson, Chris Greer, Sid Beelen, and Dale Lightheart.

Bolton veteran and coach Mike Wallace hit two singles for the losing side. Brett Chater hit a double, and Stephen Warden and Amin Juarez chipped in with singles.

Aaron Dzib pitched all seven innings for the Brewers, giving up three runs on nine hits, walked two, and hit two batters.

During a post-game presentation, Steve Bowman was named the most valuable player of the playoffs and received the Paul Carruthers Memorial Award from his coach, Peter Kinghan.

League secretary Scott Anderson was on hand to present the Strother Cup to Jake Nicholson, Brandon Norrie, and Jesse McIntyre of the Knights.

Readers Comments (0)