Dufferin County Paramedic Service honoured with prestigious awards

October 12, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Members of the Dufferin County Paramedic Service (DCPS) have been recognized for their contribution and commitment to the field of paramedicine by receiving prestigious awards from the Province and Canada.

“We are incredibly proud to have the Dufferin County Paramedic Service as part of our team at Headwaters Health Care Centre,” said Kim Delahunt, president and CEO of Headwaters Hospital. “Their dedication and unwavering commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services truly makes a difference in the lives of people in our communities.”

Eight members of the DCPS were granted the Governor General of Canada’s Exemplary Service Medal for Emergency Services for their dedication and service to the community. The award recognizes pre-hospital emergency medical service members who have served for at least 20 years with at least 10 years of service in high-risk positions. Exemplary Service Medals were awarded to:

• Stacey Becker, Superintendent

• Mike Chambers, Advanced Care Paramedic

• Brian MacIntyre, Superintendent

• Heather McNab, Primary Care Paramedic

• Shawn O’Donnell, Advanced Care Paramedic

• John Posavac, Advanced Care Paramedic

• Gary Staples, Deputy Chief, Performance Quality Development

• Dave Tyler, Superintendent, Community Paramedic Program

Dufferin County Paramedic Chief Tom Reid was also awarded the Richard J. Armstrong Leadership Award, which recognizes exceptional leadership and significant contributions to paramedicine in Ontario.

Reid has been in a leadership role for over 35 years of his 40-year career with DCPS and its predecessors.

He currently leads a team of over 60 paramedics and support staff at stations in Orangeville, Shelburne, and Grand Valley.

“On behalf of Dufferin County, I extend our sincerest congratulations to Chief Reid and his dedicated team members at Dufferin County Paramedic Service for being recognized at the Governor General of Canada’s Exemplary Service Medal for Emergency Medical Services,” said Sonya Pritchard, Dufferin County chief administrative officer.

“The recipients’ longstanding commitment to supporting our community has truly made a difference in the safety and well-being of our residents. We thank them for their service.”

Readers Comments (0)