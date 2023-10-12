Dufferin Community Foundation offers first-time grants this fall

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) is providing two new funding opportunities to local charities this fall.

The foundation will be offering grants from two new funds – the Arts, Culture and Heritage and the Environmental Fund – for the first time.

“We’re thrilled to be able to give grants from these two funds for the first time, and that our donors have contributed this money that is allowing us now to be able to give annual grants that are only going to grow in size and scope,” said Michele Fisher, executive director for Dufferin Community Foundation. “It’s incredible to be able to give this gift to our local charities and the people who use these services because we know how urgently this funding it’s needed.”

Dufferin Community Foundation will be dispersing four grants valued at $2,500 each through the Art, Culture and Heritage Fund. The fund provides grants to organizations that advance the public’s appreciation and awareness of the arts, community heritage and cultural traditions taking place within Dufferin County.

The committee selecting the recipients for the 2023 granting cycles will focus on funding initiatives or collaborations that foster a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion through arts and culture.

Through the Environment Fund, Dufferin Community Foundation will hand out one grant valued at $3,000.

The Environment Fund grant is aimed at organizations taking innovative approaches to community-based environmental management, including technological advances, environmental education and stewardship of land and natural resources. The grant may be used for programs, projects and research in Dufferin County.

In order to distribute the grants to local charities, the Dufferin Community Foundation must receive more than $25,000 in donations to produce enough income to provide each grant. The foundation’s goal is to raise $10 million in donations in its first 10 years, allowing it to distribute $400,000 in grants annually to local organizations.

“The grants are only going to continue growing in size, number and scope as the funds build and we get more donations over time,” said Fisher.

The deadline to apply for the fall grants is Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. For more information and to access the application forms, visit www.dufferincommunityfoundation.ca.

