OPP’s Dufferin Detachment receives $207,850 for mental health crisis support

October 12, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is receiving funding from the provincial government to provide specialized support to people experiencing a mental health crisis. 

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones announced in a press release issued on Monday (Oct. 10) that the local detachment would be granted a total of $207,850 in funding. The funding is being delivered through the Mobile Crisis Response Team Enhancement Grant program and looks to enable police to utilize trained crisis workers when responding to calls involving mental health. 

“Our government is continuing to take action by providing the OPP’s Dufferin Detachment with the tools and resources they need to support those experiencing a mental health crisis in our community,” said Jones. “By continuing to invest in OPP Dufferin’s Mobile Crisis Response Team, our government is expanding their ability to deliver appropriate services to those in crisis situations.” 

The Mobile Crisis Response Teams consist of police officers and crisis workers, who work together to respond to complex calls where mental health or addictions may be a factor. Supported by police officers, crisis workers can assess if an individual should be sent to an emergency department for treatment or provide referrals to community programs that support both mental and physical well-being. 

“Police are called up to respond to thousands of mental health calls a year,” said Thomas Carrique, OPP Commissioner. “The integrated Mobile Crisis Response Teams approach, with officers and crisis workers attending calls together, supports de-escalation at the time of crisis and connects individuals with the right community resources, at the right time, to better meet their needs and reduce future police interactions.” 

In 2023-24, the provincial government is allocating more than $4.5 million to 39 municipal and First Nations police services, as well as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), to help strengthen Mobile Crisis Response Teams across the province. 



         

