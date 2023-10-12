Dufferin OPP charges two people with impaired driving

October 12, 2023

Dufferin OPP officers have charged two individuals with impaired operation.

On September 20, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer conducted a traffic stop on Centennial Road in the Town of Shelburne. The officer was led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Lisa FRIZZELL, 36-year-old female, from Toronto has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

On September 20, 2023, just before 9:00 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer attended a call for a single vehicle into a ditch. The officer located the vehicle on County Road 18 in the Town of Mono and was led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Lee AUSTIN, 53-year-old male, from Markdale has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges in October 2023. Their driver’s licence was suspended 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for 7 days.

These charges have not been proven in court.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol call 9-1-1. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

