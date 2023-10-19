Alliston man wins Auctioneer Challenge at Plowing Match

October 19, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

It was a first-time competitor’s energetic auctioneer chant that caught the judges’ attention at the International Plowing Match and Rural Expo held in Amaranth in September.

At the end of the competition, John Dunn of Alliston came out on top.

Held on Friday, Sept. 22, of this year’s event in the Holmes Agro Agricultural Showcase Tent, Dunn caught the judges attention when it was his turn to take the stage.

Competition judges looked for clearness of speech, rhythm, how well the participants caught the bidder’s eyes, dress code, and how correctly information about the winning bid was relayed to the clerk.

As the winner, Dunn earned the right to join in on the live auction fun at the Celebration of Excellence event that same evening.

Veteran auctioneer Bob Severn of Severn Auctioneering Inc., from Shelburne, led the night’s live auction, with Dunn saying he was thrilled when Severn invited him to the stage to get in on the auction action.

“That is the biggest crowd I have ever auctioned for,” Dunn said.

The International Plowing Match and Rural Expo ran from Sept. 19-23, attracting competitors and visitors from around the country and the world.

Readers Comments (0)