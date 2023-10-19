Current & Past Articles » General News

Dufferin launches emergency support trailers to aid in crises

October 19, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The County of Dufferin and its local municipalities are preparing to support people facing crises with the County’s first-ever emergency support service trailers. 

“Dufferin County continues to experience increasingly wilder weather events, like the 2022 winter storm over Christmas that led to the closing of all County roads,” said Dufferin County Warden Wade Mills. “These emergency support service trailers will help ensure the well-being and safety of our residents and visitors in any crisis. I encourage residents to contact the County to take part – when neighbours join us in helping neighbours, we can all keep our community safe.” 

Dufferin County, together with Amaranth, East Garafraxa, Grand Valley, Melancthon, Mono, Mulmur, Orangeville and Shelburne, has purchased and stocked eight municipal emergency support (ESS) trailers to provide support in local crisis situations. 

The County said the trailers are the first of their kind in Ontario at a regional level and will help ensure the safety and well-being of the community in emergency situations.

“One of my jobs as mayor is to make sure that my municipality is prepared in the event of an emergency. I am please with the new community resilience project to have an emergency support service trailer in my municipality, ready to serve at our emergency shelter at the Horning’s Mills Community Hall during an emergency event,” said Darren White, Mayor of Melancthon.

“The Town of Grand Valley values the assistance of Dufferin County in emergency planning and winter preparedness. The addition of emergency trailers with supplies and equipment supports the community of Grand Valley and its visitors with a flexible approach to emergency shelter assistance,” said Grand Valley Mayor Steve Soloman.

The ESS trailers will be stationed in each lower-tier municipality for rapid deployment to designated shelters. The trailers contain equipment and provisions to enable volunteers to provide support to up to 50 people per trailers in emergencies. 

The trailers’ equipment and provisions include 50 folding cots, 50 blankets and pillows, reflective vests for volunteers, personal hygiene supplies, emergency food supplies, first aid kits with enhanced wound care supplies and administrative supplies. 

According to the County of Dufferin, with the eight ESS trailers plus an additional unit supplied by the County that can support up to 150 people, they will be able to provide aid to up to 750 people in an emergency. 

The County of Dufferin is recruiting and training volunteers who live near the local designated shelter sites to help set up and operate. Those interested in volunteering in emergency cases can email emergency.management@dufferincounty.ca to learn more. 



         

