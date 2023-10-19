Volunteer Dufferin receives $36,900 in grant funding to improve webiste

October 19, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

Volunteer Dufferin is getting a boost in funding to improve its website’s functionality.

The federal government’s Community Services Recovery Fund Grant has distributed $36,900 to Volunteer Dufferin, administered locally by the Dufferin Community Foundation.

The will support “Prepare to Engage Dufferin,” a project that will enhance Volunteer Dufferin’s website functionality to serve the community’s evolving needs better.

Recognizing that the long-term recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Government of Canada made a $400 million investment to support community service organizations, including charities, nonprofits and Indigenous governing bodies, as they adapt and modernize their organizations.

“For Volunteer Dufferin, this investment will allow the organization to enhance services for members and modernize internal processes. Positioning Volunteer Dufferin for the future, the grant will create opportunities to engage with citizens and organizations in ways that meet their changing needs and preferences, including those of traditionally marginalized and underserved people,” said Volunteer Dufferin in a press release.

According to Volunteer Dufferin’s community engagement coordinator, Sheralyn Roman, “Since the pandemic we have seen a significant shift in what our member organizations need from us, and in the different ways that individuals want to volunteer in their community. Our portal is showing its age and its design isn’t optimal for these new expectations. We called this project “Prepare to Engage Dufferin”, because it reflects our intention to prepare and plan for anticipated change, consult with our users and design systems and processes that will truly engage the people of Dufferin in a variety of ways, helping to build a sense of belonging and purpose.”

Jennifer Payne, Executive Director of Headwaters Communities In Action (HCIA) – the charitable backbone behind Volunteer Dufferin – added,” We are very grateful to the Government of Canada, the Community Services Recovery Fund National Funders and Dufferin Community Foundation for this timely support. This project will deliver a needs assessment, improved digital tools, processes, and reporting so that we can better show our impact in the community. Our hope is to provide more flexibility, customization and automation in our portal, to build capacity and skills, and to develop not only technology innovations but also equitable non-digital approaches that better serve all people in Dufferin.”

Volunteer Dufferin is a web-based volunteer matching platform whose mission is to strengthen the volunteer base in Dufferin and increase community involvement and connection by engaging and mobilizing citizens. volunteerdufferin.ca

Volunteer Dufferin is a project of Headwaters Communities in Action (HCIA), a registered charity and community backbone organization with a vision of engaged citizens shaping a vibrant, sustainable and resilient community, together. headwaterscommunities.org Funding support is provided by the County of Dufferin.

