Current & Past Articles » General News

Georgian College students stand against gender-based violence with ‘Take Back the Night’

October 19, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By James Matthews

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Students at Georgian College in Orangeville took back the night on Sept. 27.

The annual Take Back the Night event was held on Georgian College campuses throughout Ontario. The Social Service Work program has been offered in Orangeville for the past four years and its students participated in the event. 

This year was the second outing for students to reclaim the night and stand against gender-based violence, said Johanna Magee, an instructor at the Orangeville campus who organized the local event.

She said the Social Service Work program coordinator, who works out of Orillia, is an advocate for issues that impact the health and safety of people in the college’s communities.

“She was inspirational last year as we organized our first annual Take Back the Night event at the campus,” Magee said. “The local agency involvement and support is phenomenal and the messages from the speakers are worth a million dollars.”

She said the college will promote the event outside the campuses next year, and nursing students and those in the early childhood education program will be invited to take part.

Mayor Lisa Post, who is a part-time instructor at the campus, attended the event. She said the turnout for the event was comprised of Georgian faculty and students as well as local organizations who have roles in protecting and supporting women.

“This event is an important one,” Post said. “The primary group targeted to attend are first-year college students, and many of them are international students who may not be aware of the local organizations that are here to support them.

“This year, Family Transition Place, Headwaters Hospital, the OPP, and WindyRidge Stables were there to talk about sexual assaults, including the data and the supports that are available.”

Take Back the Night brings awareness of the issue to an age group, many people of which may be away from home for the first time.

“The event helps to bring awareness to the issue, to share that it can happen to anyone and to remove the stigma associated with being a sexual assault survivor,” Post said.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Dufferin OPP welcomes new detachment commander

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is pleased to formally announce that Inspector Michael Di Pasquale has been appointed as the Detachment ...

Mulmur athlete makes Top 100 in RBC Training Ground’s Olympic Talent Search 

Written By Brian Lockhart Julie Grohal, a multi-sport athlete from Mulmur, has been named a finalist in RBC Training Ground, the Canadian Olympic Committee’s official ...

Shelburne Council decides to cut weekend transit service amid concerns around cost

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  The Town of Shelburne is looking to end its weekend transit service by the end of the ...

Dufferin County Paramedic Service honoured with prestigious awards

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Members of the Dufferin County Paramedic Service (DCPS) have been recognized for their contribution and commitment to ...

Heidi’s Walk for Hope raises $28,000 for Family Transition Place

Written By James Matthews Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Non-profit groups across Canada have been struggling post-pandemic, and that dip in monetary support has extended to ...

Shoes4Shelburne: A step forward for low-income families

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Family Chiropractic & Wellness Centre is working to ensure those in need have good and reliable ...

Day of Reflection: Shelburne honours victims of residential school

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As the sun set over the Town of Shelburne, casting a hue of orange, residents clad in ...

Residents learn about a ‘Day in the Life’ of a Rosemont firefighter

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Rosemont firefighters gave area residents a chance to learn about their day-to-day work with a recent ‘Day ...

‘Water & Oil’ exhibit on display at Town Hall 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Water and oil don’t usually mix, but the two are about to be brought together at the ...

Shelburne Pride Rally set for return  amidst rising anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Members of Shelburne’s LGBTQ+ community are looking to share their support of each other in the wake ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support