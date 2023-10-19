Local police charge three people with impaired driving

October 19, 2023 · 0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) had a busy weekend patrolling the roads, as officers removed and charged three drivers with impaired operation.

On Oct. 13, just before 9:00 p.m., Dufferin OPP received the report of a possible impaired driver from a concerned citizen in the area of County Road 124 in the Township of Melancthon. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and driver a short time later and were led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Trevor HAGER, 47-year-old male, from Alliston has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand

On Oct. 15, 2023, just after 2:30 a.m., Dufferin OPP received the report of a possible impaired driver from a concerned citizen in the area of Hwy 10 in the Township of Mono.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and driver a short time later and were led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Marlon THOMPSON, 47-year-old male, from Kenilworth has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

•Failure or refusal to comply with demand

• Drive motor vehicle – Perform stunt

• Fail to surrender insurance card

In both incidents the charges have not been proven in court.

Readers Comments (0)