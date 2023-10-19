Current & Past Articles » Police news

Mono resident charged with impaired driving

October 19, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers with impaired operation.

On October 7, 2023, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Caledon OPP located a vehicle stopped in a live lane on Mayfield Road, near Dixie Road, in the Town of Caledon. During the investigation, the officer formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Bachan BHULLAR, 28, of Brampton, was charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Only a few hours later, on October 8, shortly after 2:00 a.m., Caledon OPP received a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 10, near The Grange Sideroad. The vehicle was located in a ditch and no injuries were sustained as a result of the collision. During the investigation, the officer formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Jag SHARMA, 29, of Mono, was charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 26, 2023, to answer to the charges. Additionally, both driver’s licences were suspended for a period of 90 days, and their vehicle’s impounded for 14.

These charges have not been proven in court. 

Motorists are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it. 

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.



         

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Dufferin OPP welcomes new detachment commander

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is pleased to formally announce that Inspector Michael Di Pasquale has been appointed as the Detachment ...

Mulmur athlete makes Top 100 in RBC Training Ground’s Olympic Talent Search 

Written By Brian Lockhart Julie Grohal, a multi-sport athlete from Mulmur, has been named a finalist in RBC Training Ground, the Canadian Olympic Committee’s official ...

Shelburne Council decides to cut weekend transit service amid concerns around cost

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  The Town of Shelburne is looking to end its weekend transit service by the end of the ...

Dufferin County Paramedic Service honoured with prestigious awards

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Members of the Dufferin County Paramedic Service (DCPS) have been recognized for their contribution and commitment to ...

Heidi’s Walk for Hope raises $28,000 for Family Transition Place

Written By James Matthews Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Non-profit groups across Canada have been struggling post-pandemic, and that dip in monetary support has extended to ...

Shoes4Shelburne: A step forward for low-income families

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Family Chiropractic & Wellness Centre is working to ensure those in need have good and reliable ...

Day of Reflection: Shelburne honours victims of residential school

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As the sun set over the Town of Shelburne, casting a hue of orange, residents clad in ...

Residents learn about a ‘Day in the Life’ of a Rosemont firefighter

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Rosemont firefighters gave area residents a chance to learn about their day-to-day work with a recent ‘Day ...

‘Water & Oil’ exhibit on display at Town Hall 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Water and oil don’t usually mix, but the two are about to be brought together at the ...

Shelburne Pride Rally set for return  amidst rising anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Members of Shelburne’s LGBTQ+ community are looking to share their support of each other in the wake ...

