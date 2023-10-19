Mono resident charged with impaired driving

October 19, 2023 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers with impaired operation.

On October 7, 2023, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Caledon OPP located a vehicle stopped in a live lane on Mayfield Road, near Dixie Road, in the Town of Caledon. During the investigation, the officer formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Bachan BHULLAR, 28, of Brampton, was charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Only a few hours later, on October 8, shortly after 2:00 a.m., Caledon OPP received a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 10, near The Grange Sideroad. The vehicle was located in a ditch and no injuries were sustained as a result of the collision. During the investigation, the officer formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Jag SHARMA, 29, of Mono, was charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 26, 2023, to answer to the charges. Additionally, both driver’s licences were suspended for a period of 90 days, and their vehicle’s impounded for 14.

These charges have not been proven in court.

Motorists are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

Readers Comments (0)