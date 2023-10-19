Current & Past Articles » Sports

Three-way tie in Provincial Junior Hockey League

October 19, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

There is some serious competition in the North Carruthers division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League this season, as three teams are currently tied for the number one spot in the standings.

The Schomberg Cougars, Stayner Siskins, and the Alliston Hornets all have 14 points and almost identical records.

The Cougars and Hornets both have 7-2 records for the season after playing nine games. The Siskins have taken three losses but have been on the ice ten times this year.

These three teams also traded places at the top last season.

The Cougars trounce Innisfil 9-3 during their last home game for a couple of points. Stayner lost 3-1 to Alliston on Oct. 6 for their third loss of the season.

These three teams will be bringing their best games over the next few weeks in a bid to move ahead and find themselves in a solid first place in the division.

Following these three teams, there is still some good competition this year. The Orillia Terriers are close behind the pack with a 6-2 record and 12 points.

In fifth place, the Caledon Golden Hawks have ten points and a 4-6-1 record, including one overtime loss.

Both the Penetang Kings and the Huntsville Otters are struggling to get on the plus side this season. The Kings have three wins but five losses and one tie.

The Otters have three wins and six losses, including one overtime loss.

In the number eight spot, the Midland Flyers have won only two games this year.

In the basement, the Innisfil Spartans have had only one win after nine times on the ice this season.

It is a 42-game schedule this season, so there is a lot of hockey still to play.

Junior C fans will be in for a real treat as the season goes on and teams do their best to climb in the standings.



         

Categories

