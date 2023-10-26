‘Get spooky with us’: Branching Out to host inclusive Halloween Dance

October 26, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

Get your costumes and dancing shoes ready.

Branching Out Support Services is hosting an inclusive Halloween Dance next Friday (Oct. 27) on the lower level of the Westminster Church from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The event will feature a live DJ spinning Halloween-themed and popular music to keep attendees on the dancefloor all night long.

There will also be games, a mocktail bar sponsored by Flaunt Salon, snacks, and fun contests for attendees sporting the spookiest costumes.

The organization hosting the dance, Branching Out Support Services (BOSS), provides community-based care to adults with developmental differences.

The Citizen recently spoke with a handful of people BOSS serves who are helping to organize the dance.

BOSS participant Nicole Fortin said she’s most looking forward to seeing what costumes people dress up in and dancing with her friends from other BOSS programs.

“We’ll all be able to hangout in one area,” she said. “It’s going to be fun.”

BOSS participant Michael Bradding said he’s looking forward to collecting the tabs from pop cans that get used throughout the evening. He collects the tabs and donates them at Orangeville District Secondary School, where they are sent off to be recycled into wheelchairs.

Shaan-e-abbas Jamal, who participates in BOSS’s programs, said he’s looking forward to getting on the dancefloor and hearing Halloween classics like “Monster Mash” or Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

“Come get spooky with us,” he said.

People of all ages and abilities are welcome to attend the dance, but those under 16 will require a caregiver to be present.

Caregivers and support professionals can come for free or on a “pay what you can” basis.

Tickets are available online for $25 each at simpletix.com/e/costumes-dj-halloween-party-tickets-142298 or at the door.

Readers Comments (0)