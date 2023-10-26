Current & Past Articles » General News

County of Dufferin collecting single use batteries from local homes

October 26, 2023   ·   0 Comments

 Curbside battery collection will take place in Dufferin County next month between November 6 to 9. Dufferin Waste offers special collection for single-use and rechargeable household batteries twice a year, coinciding with the daylight savings time change in spring and fall.

 Households that receive curbside collection should look for their orange battery bag in the mail and fill it up with their old single-use and rechargeable household batteries. Households are asked to place their battery bag on top of their green bin or beside their garbage – not on top of a blue box – by 7 am on their collection day the week of November 6. Battery bags can also be picked up at the County office located at 30 Centre Street in Orangeville or local municipal offices if extra bags are needed, and/or if a resident did not receive one in the mail. Clear, sealable bags are also accepted. No batteries can be placed inside blue boxes, green bins or garbage.

Residents are advised to follow the instructions on the battery bag to ensure collection and proper recycling of batteries. 9V battery terminals are to be covered with masking tape. Single-use and rechargeable household batteries can also be dropped off at battery drop-off bins around Dufferin County.

 The Curbside Battery Collection program diverted 6800 kg of batteries in 2022 alone, helping to reduce toxins in the environment.

 For more information on curbside battery collection, residents can visit www.dufferincounty.ca/waste. The Dufferin Waste App can be downloaded on Apple or Android devices for weekly reminders. Find Dufferin Waste on Facebook and Twitter.



         

Categories

