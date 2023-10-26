Current & Past Articles » Police news

OPP investigating break and enter at hardware store

October 26, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Members from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a break and enter to a hardware store on County Road 109 in the Town of Grand Valley.

On October, 2022, at approximately 9:00 a.m., Dufferin OPP responded to the report of a break and enter at a local retail store in Grand Valley. Upon arrival, police noted the glass window in the side door had been removed gaining suspect(s) access to the building. 

Officers reviewed security footage with the! following observations.

At 2:10 a.m., a dark coloured SUV travelling eastbound on county road 109 pulled into the parking lot of the hardware store. A suspect exited the vehicle wearing a dark coloured pullover with a hood, a facial cover and gloves. The suspect pried the glass off the door and entered the store.

At 2:45 a.m., the suspect vehicle left the parking lot heading eastbound on County Road 109. 

At 4:10 a.m., the suspect vehicle returned to the hardware store. The suspect exited the vehicle wearing the same clothing as earlier. A second suspect was observed exiting the driver seat of the vehicle and was observed to be wearing a dark jacket with a hood, a surgical style facial mask, orange gloves, blue jeans, and blue running shoes. The first suspect entered the building, where he then dropped a safe from the second story out of an external wi! ndow. The second suspect loaded the safe onto a dolly and brought it to the vehicle. Both suspects loaded it into the back of the vehicle.

At 4:30 a.m., both suspects departed travelling eastbound on County Road 109.

Anyone with information regarding this break and enter is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Dufferin OPP welcomes promoted Sergeant Corrie Trewartha

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is pleased to announce the promotion of Staff Sergeant Corrie Trewartha from Sergeant to Staff Sergeant ...

Coats for Dufferin: Giving the gift of warmth to those in the community needing it the most

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With colder weather on the way, it’s once again the time of year to sort through the ...

Upper Grand District School Board exploring potential reshuffling of students from high capacity schools 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) is exploring the plausibility of moving students from high-capacity elementary ...

Dufferin OPP welcomes new detachment commander

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is pleased to formally announce that Inspector Michael Di Pasquale has been appointed as the Detachment ...

Mulmur athlete makes Top 100 in RBC Training Ground’s Olympic Talent Search 

Written By Brian Lockhart Julie Grohal, a multi-sport athlete from Mulmur, has been named a finalist in RBC Training Ground, the Canadian Olympic Committee’s official ...

Shelburne Council decides to cut weekend transit service amid concerns around cost

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  The Town of Shelburne is looking to end its weekend transit service by the end of the ...

Dufferin County Paramedic Service honoured with prestigious awards

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Members of the Dufferin County Paramedic Service (DCPS) have been recognized for their contribution and commitment to ...

Heidi’s Walk for Hope raises $28,000 for Family Transition Place

Written By James Matthews Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Non-profit groups across Canada have been struggling post-pandemic, and that dip in monetary support has extended to ...

Shoes4Shelburne: A step forward for low-income families

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Family Chiropractic & Wellness Centre is working to ensure those in need have good and reliable ...

Day of Reflection: Shelburne honours victims of residential school

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As the sun set over the Town of Shelburne, casting a hue of orange, residents clad in ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support