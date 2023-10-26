OPP investigating break and enter at hardware store

October 26, 2023 · 0 Comments

Members from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a break and enter to a hardware store on County Road 109 in the Town of Grand Valley.

On October, 2022, at approximately 9:00 a.m., Dufferin OPP responded to the report of a break and enter at a local retail store in Grand Valley. Upon arrival, police noted the glass window in the side door had been removed gaining suspect(s) access to the building.

Officers reviewed security footage with the! following observations.

At 2:10 a.m., a dark coloured SUV travelling eastbound on county road 109 pulled into the parking lot of the hardware store. A suspect exited the vehicle wearing a dark coloured pullover with a hood, a facial cover and gloves. The suspect pried the glass off the door and entered the store.

At 2:45 a.m., the suspect vehicle left the parking lot heading eastbound on County Road 109.

At 4:10 a.m., the suspect vehicle returned to the hardware store. The suspect exited the vehicle wearing the same clothing as earlier. A second suspect was observed exiting the driver seat of the vehicle and was observed to be wearing a dark jacket with a hood, a surgical style facial mask, orange gloves, blue jeans, and blue running shoes. The first suspect entered the building, where he then dropped a safe from the second story out of an external wi! ndow. The second suspect loaded the safe onto a dolly and brought it to the vehicle. Both suspects loaded it into the back of the vehicle.

At 4:30 a.m., both suspects departed travelling eastbound on County Road 109.

Anyone with information regarding this break and enter is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

