Police investigating stolen tractor

October 26, 2023 · 0 Comments

Dufferin OPP is currently investigating a stolen John Deere tractor from a rural property in the Township of Mulmur.

On Oct. 17, Dufferin OPP received a call for service at a rural property on 5 Sideroad in Mulmur for the theft of a tractor. It was determined that the vehicle was stolen overnight on Oct. 15, from the property.

The tractor is described as a John Deere Loader and Backhoe, model 1025R, green in colour. The approximate value of the tractor is between $30,000-$40,000.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

Readers Comments (0)