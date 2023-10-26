Current & Past Articles » Sports

Amaranth Wolves 2023 DCC Champions beating out Shelburne Stallions

October 26, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Amaranth Wolves have captured the 2023 DCC championship with a win over the Shelburne Stallions in the final game of the Dufferin County Cup Premium T20 final showdown.

The tournament was hosted by the Shelburne Cricket Club, with the final game held at KTH Park on Saturday, Oct. 21.

In the highly anticipated match, the Stallions won the toss and chose to bat first.

The weather was less than ideal for the final game, being cold and wet, but the players battled through the elements.

The Stallions had a strong batting performance, picking up a total of 136 runs.

Key contributions from players included Kartik Desai (25 runs), Paul Hippolyte (20 runs_ and Samir Patel (23 runs), were instrumental in securing the Stallions’ competitive score.

When the Amaranth Wolves went to bat, they delivered some exceptional batting. Team captain Shridev Raval seized the spotlight with a captain’s knock, scoring his maiden half-century and amassing an impressive 53 runs.

Raval’s performance anchored the Wolve’s chase and secured them the title of the first-ever Dufferin County Cup champions.

“By concluding the 2023 cricket season with the Dufferin County Cup premium T20 tournament, the passion and enthusiasm for the sport continues to flourish in our vibrant cricket community,” said Ahsen Siddiqui, president of the Shelburne Cricket Club.”

Ahsen emphasized the significance of events like the Dufferin County Cup, SCC Tyro Tournament, SCC T15 Women’s Cricket series, SCC Soccer Tournament and SCC T25 House League in nurturing local cricket talent and united cricket enthusiasts from across the county and surrounding areas.

The SCC is now gearing up for the 2024 season, with player registrations set to begin in mid-January.

For more information on the upcoming season, visit the website at: www.shelburnecricketclub.com



         

