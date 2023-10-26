CDDHS Royals girls’ basketball team in 3rd place after win over Erin

October 26, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior girl’s basketball team is in third place in the District 4 standings after a decisive win over the Erin District High School Raiders on Monday, Oct. 23.

The Royals pounded the Raiders in the first quarter of Monday’s game, taking an 11-2 lead at the end of the quarter to set the tone of the game.

At the half, the Royals were leading 18-5 after playing some stellar defence that shut down the Raiders attack.

“We were playing a team that’s pretty aggressive, they like to guard you really close, but I think we did really well as a team to break the press, pass the ball, and we worked as a team,” summed up Royals shooting guard, Charlotte Miller. “We always start with our starters, and they went out with a vengeance today. We knew we wanted to start strong and start well as a team, and I think they set that tone for the rest of us. We they started shutting them down at the start, the rest of the team picked up on that energy and it spread around the team.”

At the start of the fourth quarter, the Royals had increased their lead to 34-6.

“We did a press break at the end, then we did a man-to-man – we played our hardest,” said Royals shooting guard Ashley Valade after the game. “We were good on cutting, and grabbing the rebounds first, then going back up,” she said of the team’s offensive play in the game.

The Raiders started picking it up in the final quarter and getting hoops, but the Royals stayed ahead and pressed for the rest of the game.

CDDHS won the game 39-20 for their fifth win of the season. They now have a 5-2-0 record with three games left on the regular season schedule.

The Centre Dufferin girls had a game on Oct. 25 against Emmanuel Christian High School, with results not available at press time.

The Royals will play their final regular season game on the home court at CDDHS on Monday, Oct. 30, when they will host Wellington Heights Secondary School.

Game time is 2:30 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)