Current & Past Articles » Sports

CDDHS Royals girls’ basketball team in 3rd place after win over Erin

October 26, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior girl’s basketball team is in third place in the District 4 standings after a decisive win over the Erin District High School Raiders on Monday, Oct. 23.

The Royals pounded the Raiders in the first quarter of Monday’s game, taking an 11-2 lead at the end of the quarter to set the tone of the game.

At the half, the Royals were leading 18-5 after playing some stellar defence that shut down the Raiders attack.

“We were playing a team that’s pretty aggressive, they like to guard you really close, but I think we did really well as a team to break the press, pass the ball, and we worked as a team,” summed up Royals shooting guard, Charlotte Miller. “We always start with our starters, and they went out with a vengeance today. We knew we wanted to start strong and start well as a team, and I think they set that tone for the rest of us. We they started shutting them down at the start, the rest of the team picked up on that energy and it spread around the team.”

At the start of the fourth quarter, the Royals had increased their lead to 34-6.

“We did a press break at the end, then we did a man-to-man – we played our hardest,” said Royals shooting guard Ashley Valade after the game. “We were good on cutting, and grabbing the rebounds first, then going back up,” she said of the team’s offensive play in the game.

The Raiders started picking it up in the final quarter and getting hoops, but the Royals stayed ahead and pressed for the rest of the game.

CDDHS won the game 39-20 for their fifth win of the season. They now have a 5-2-0 record with three games left on the regular season schedule.

The Centre Dufferin girls had a game on Oct. 25 against Emmanuel Christian High School, with results not available at press time.

The Royals will play their final regular season game on the home court at CDDHS on Monday, Oct. 30, when they will host Wellington Heights Secondary School.

Game time is 2:30 p.m.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Dufferin OPP welcomes promoted Sergeant Corrie Trewartha

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is pleased to announce the promotion of Staff Sergeant Corrie Trewartha from Sergeant to Staff Sergeant ...

Coats for Dufferin: Giving the gift of warmth to those in the community needing it the most

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With colder weather on the way, it’s once again the time of year to sort through the ...

Upper Grand District School Board exploring potential reshuffling of students from high capacity schools 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) is exploring the plausibility of moving students from high-capacity elementary ...

Dufferin OPP welcomes new detachment commander

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is pleased to formally announce that Inspector Michael Di Pasquale has been appointed as the Detachment ...

Mulmur athlete makes Top 100 in RBC Training Ground’s Olympic Talent Search 

Written By Brian Lockhart Julie Grohal, a multi-sport athlete from Mulmur, has been named a finalist in RBC Training Ground, the Canadian Olympic Committee’s official ...

Shelburne Council decides to cut weekend transit service amid concerns around cost

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  The Town of Shelburne is looking to end its weekend transit service by the end of the ...

Dufferin County Paramedic Service honoured with prestigious awards

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Members of the Dufferin County Paramedic Service (DCPS) have been recognized for their contribution and commitment to ...

Heidi’s Walk for Hope raises $28,000 for Family Transition Place

Written By James Matthews Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Non-profit groups across Canada have been struggling post-pandemic, and that dip in monetary support has extended to ...

Shoes4Shelburne: A step forward for low-income families

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Family Chiropractic & Wellness Centre is working to ensure those in need have good and reliable ...

Day of Reflection: Shelburne honours victims of residential school

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As the sun set over the Town of Shelburne, casting a hue of orange, residents clad in ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support