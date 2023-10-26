Centre Dufferin gears up for CWOSSA after district championship

October 26, 2023

Written By DANIELLE WILLIAMS

Centre Dufferin District High School’s (CDDHS) cross-country team is heading to CWOSSA after a solid performance at a local tournament.

Last Friday, Oct. 20, the CDDHS cross-country team attended a District 4/10 XC Championship Tournament at Teen Ranch in Caledon. In cold and rainy weather, the CDDHS cross-country team showed school spirit through loud cheers and applause.

The tournament consisted of 13 teams participating in six different races. The novice boys and girls ran a 4.1-kilometre race, the junior boys and girls ran a 5-kilometre race, and the senior boys/girls ran a 5.9-kilometre race.

“When I started at Centre Dufferin, we had six athletes and now we’re up to six teams,” said Emma Norris, coach of the CDDHS cross-country team, expressing her excitement about what the team has become.

The CDDHS cross-country team had two second-place runners, Chelsea Thalenhorst in the Junior girl’s 5-kilometre race and Quinn Patton in the Novice boy’s 4.1-kilometre race, along with the junior girls placing 4th overall.

“I’m not a competitive runner, so I’m focusing more on the fun part and the physical fitness more than the competition,” said Naomi Cameron, a senior runner for CDDHS. “I find that every time I do it [running], I like running, and whenever I finish, I’m like that’s so fun, so I push myself to keep going because I find so much joy in it.”

Following a combination of intensity interval sessions as well as short and long-distance running, the CDDHS cross-country team heads to CWOSSA to compete regionally today (Oct. 26).

