Current & Past Articles » Sports

Centre Dufferin gears up for CWOSSA after district championship

October 26, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By DANIELLE WILLIAMS

Centre Dufferin District High School’s (CDDHS) cross-country team is heading to CWOSSA after a solid performance at a local tournament. 

Last Friday, Oct. 20, the CDDHS cross-country team attended a District 4/10 XC Championship Tournament at Teen Ranch in Caledon. In cold and rainy weather, the CDDHS cross-country team showed school spirit through loud cheers and applause. 

The tournament consisted of 13 teams participating in six different races. The novice boys and girls ran a 4.1-kilometre race, the junior boys and girls ran a 5-kilometre race, and the senior boys/girls ran a 5.9-kilometre race. 

“When I started at Centre Dufferin, we had six athletes and now we’re up to six teams,” said Emma Norris, coach of the CDDHS cross-country team, expressing her excitement about what the team has become. 

The CDDHS cross-country team had two second-place runners, Chelsea Thalenhorst in the Junior girl’s 5-kilometre race and Quinn Patton in the Novice boy’s 4.1-kilometre race, along with the junior girls placing 4th overall. 

“I’m not a competitive runner, so I’m focusing more on the fun part and the physical fitness more than the competition,” said Naomi Cameron, a senior runner for CDDHS. “I find that every time I do it [running], I like running, and whenever I finish, I’m like that’s so fun, so I push myself to keep going because I find so much joy in it.”

Following a combination of intensity interval sessions as well as short and long-distance running, the CDDHS cross-country team heads to CWOSSA to compete regionally today (Oct. 26). 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Dufferin OPP welcomes promoted Sergeant Corrie Trewartha

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is pleased to announce the promotion of Staff Sergeant Corrie Trewartha from Sergeant to Staff Sergeant ...

Coats for Dufferin: Giving the gift of warmth to those in the community needing it the most

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With colder weather on the way, it’s once again the time of year to sort through the ...

Upper Grand District School Board exploring potential reshuffling of students from high capacity schools 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) is exploring the plausibility of moving students from high-capacity elementary ...

Dufferin OPP welcomes new detachment commander

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is pleased to formally announce that Inspector Michael Di Pasquale has been appointed as the Detachment ...

Mulmur athlete makes Top 100 in RBC Training Ground’s Olympic Talent Search 

Written By Brian Lockhart Julie Grohal, a multi-sport athlete from Mulmur, has been named a finalist in RBC Training Ground, the Canadian Olympic Committee’s official ...

Shelburne Council decides to cut weekend transit service amid concerns around cost

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  The Town of Shelburne is looking to end its weekend transit service by the end of the ...

Dufferin County Paramedic Service honoured with prestigious awards

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Members of the Dufferin County Paramedic Service (DCPS) have been recognized for their contribution and commitment to ...

Heidi’s Walk for Hope raises $28,000 for Family Transition Place

Written By James Matthews Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Non-profit groups across Canada have been struggling post-pandemic, and that dip in monetary support has extended to ...

Shoes4Shelburne: A step forward for low-income families

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Family Chiropractic & Wellness Centre is working to ensure those in need have good and reliable ...

Day of Reflection: Shelburne honours victims of residential school

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As the sun set over the Town of Shelburne, casting a hue of orange, residents clad in ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support