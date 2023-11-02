CDDHS senior girls going to playoffs after final regular season win

November 2, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior girl’s basketball team will be heading into the playoffs after a win in their final regular season game on Monday, Oct. 30.

With a third-place finish in the District 4 standings, the Royals will be up against Emmanuel Christian High School in the semi-final finals.

The Royals played their final regular season game against the Wellington Heights Secondary School Wolverines in the gym at CDDHS.

At the end of the first quarter, the Royals had taken a 19-6 lead.

Wellington Heights put up a good fight in the second quarter, closing the score to 21-12.

Returning for the second half, the Royals came out very aggressively and turned up the pressure on the court. They shut out the Wolverines for the quarter with some good defensive work and blew the game wide open, scoring 16 points for the quarter.

They finished the game with a 47-20 win to secure third place in the District standings.

“It was a good game, we got the energy going right from the beginning,” said Royals centre Calli Daly after the game. “We had the tip-off, and got a quick point. For us seniors, it was our last home game so we wanted to finish off strong. I think we fed off the energy when one of our long-time players, Chelsea, got her first point ever, so we really excited about that and happy for her.”

The Royals now have to prepare for playoffs. The semi-finals are a one-shot deal, so they have to win to advance to the championship.

“Tomorrow we’re practising and we’ve to got a couple more practises this week and early next week,” Calli said. “We hope that we beat Emmanuel Christian – they’re the only team we haven’t beaten yet this year. The plan is to get them when it counts.”

The playoffs will get underway on Monday, Nov. 6, with Centre Dufferin taking on Emmanuel Christian High School.

In the other semi-final game, Westside Secondary School will meet Erin District High School.

The District 4 championship game is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 8.

