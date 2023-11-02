Several exciting events coming to Shelburne Public Library

November 2, 2023 · 0 Comments

The Shelburne Public Library has a brand-new sign, located right on the corner of Owen Sound St. and First Avenue. You’ll be able to see all of the library’s upcoming events and exciting news in lights!

Upcoming Events

Medicines of Dufferin County with MoD, Tuesday, November 7th, 2pm: Learn about some of the medicines and practitioners of Dufferin County from MoD Archivist, Laura Camilleri.

Library Literary Event featuring Dan Needles, Sunday, November 12th @ 2pm: Join us at YOUR Library to welcome local author, Dan Needles, as he talks about his new book, Finding Larkspur: A Return to Village Life. Registration for this event is required.

Archivist on the Road, Tuesday, November 21st @ 10am-5pm: Stop by YOUR Library to chat with MoD Archivist, Laura Camilleri. Laura is here to answer any of your Dufferin County or genealogy research questions!

Annual Silent Auction & Book Sale, Saturday, November 25th, 10am-4pm: Find the perfect treasure just in time for the holidays. Bidding ends at 3:30pm. Contact Rose Dotten, CEO, with any donation inquiries.

