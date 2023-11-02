Current & Past Articles » General News

Mulmur Township seeks community input on proposed 2024 EDM festival

November 2, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Township of Mulmur is seeking input from the community on a proposed music festival scheduled for the summer of 2024. 

The proposed music event, called Lit Galaxy Festival, is being organized by Vaughn, Ont. based production company iRadios, and is scheduled to be held from June 28 to June 30 on a 153 acres field located at 556210 Mulmur-Melancthon Townline.

The Lit Galaxy Festival will consist of a series of electronic dance music (EDM) shows and is said to feature six headline acts and over 40 supporting DJs and performers on three stages. The proposed outdoor event will include food and retail vendors, yoga and meditation sessions, visual art installations, workshops, and Canada Day celebration fireworks. 

The anticipated attendance of the three-day music festival ranges between 5,000 and 25,000. 

According to a letter sent to Mulmur Council on Oct. 10 from festival organizer Johny Mikhael, the purpose of the event is “to capture the hearts, minds and souls of guests through the different art forms and food.”

The proposed festival has already sparked debate online since the Township of Mulmur asked for the community’s input, with some residents supporting the event for its uniqueness and possible tourism benefits, while others have raised questions regarding noise, location and the legitimacy of the event. 

The Township of Mulmur will be hosting a community meeting on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m., during which residents and agencies will be given the opportunity to ask questions and speak to the applicants and provide feedback to Mulmur Council to assist in their decision-making. 

The meeting can be attended in person at the Mulmur Township offices, located at 758070 2nd Line East, or online via Zoom with the link and meeting ID available on the Mulmur Township website.



         

