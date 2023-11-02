Museum of Dufferin to host special day honouring Veterans

November 2, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Museum of Dufferin will host a day to honour Veterans in advance of Remembrance Day, during Veterans Week – the week before Nov. 11.

To honour Veterans, the museum will host a ceremony and an exhibit titled, ‘Stories of Sacrifice.’

The exhibit will feature archival images of Dufferin County military men and women from various historic conflicts.

The ceremony will be led by the Shelburne Legion Branch 220 representatives and the Orangeville Legion Branch 223.

Governor Generals Award Winner and local historian Neil Orford will make a presentation during the event.

The Honouring Our Veterans event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the museum, beginning at 10 a.m.

Admission is free for this event.

Readers Comments (0)