Man charged with attempted murder in Shelburne 

Dufferin OPP has charged a 51-year-old man with several offences, including attempted murder, following an investigation into a ‘serious assault’ incident in Shelburne last week. 

Officers from the Dufferin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a 9-1-1 call at an address on Simon Street in Shelburne around 2:25 a.m. last Thursday (Oct. 26). Officers discovered a person inside the residence suffering from serious injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital. 

As a result of the investigation, police charged a 51-year-old man with attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, break and enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000, and possession of a schedule I substance – opioid. 

The accused individual was transported to the Dufferin OPP detachment, where they were held pending a bail hearing. 

Police said they believe there to be no risk to public safety,  as investigators do not consider this to be a random incident. 

The investigation is ongoing by members of the Dufferin Crime Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). 



         

