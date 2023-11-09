Current & Past Articles » General News

November is Radon Action Month

November 9, 2023   ·   0 Comments

November is Radon Action Month in Canada. 

Radon is a colourless, odourless gas

present in many homes. It is a naturally occurring radioactive gas found in soil, rock and groundwater. Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. Testing is the only way to measure the presence of radon in your home.

“Radon can pose a serious risk to you and your family,” says Phil Wong, Manager, Environmental Health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health. “There are steps you can take to reduce your risk. Purchase a certified test kit online by visiting wdgpublichealth.ca/radon or check out your local library as many offer radon detector lending programs. Once you know your individual risk, you can take steps to mitigate the presence of radon in your home.”

Visit wdgpublichealth.ca/radon for more information on testing for radon and lowering your home radon levels.



         

