Local high school to commemorate Remembrance Day with assembly

November 9, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Danielle Williams

Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) is commemorating the spirit of Remembrance Day with a special assembly that will be both heartfelt and educational. CDDHS’s annual assembly will be a school-wide event occurring Friday (Nov. 10), the day before Remembrance Day, since it falls on a Saturday.

For over nine decades, Canada has participated in a moment of silence and honouring the fallen soldiers, veterans, and those who still take part in serving Canada during war, conflict, and peace.

“For me, Remembrance Day is remembering the struggles that people who represented Canada went through in order to make sure we have the rights and freedoms we have today,” said Tara DeBrouwer, the assembly organizer and teacher at CDDHS.

In the lead-up to the assembly, CDDHS has been putting up poppy decorations, having meetings to prepare and reading books relating to Remembrance Day. The school is also showcasing poppies, artwork, and a military uniform.

This year, CDDHS is focusing on the theme “peacekeeping” to stress the importance of maintaining the peace Canada’s veterans have tirelessly driven to achieve worldwide. Throughout the week, CDDHS students can send an inspiring and hopeful postcard to Canadian soldiers still serving somewhere in the world.

This postcard is called a “Peace Card,” it reads, “Whether on land, at sea or in the air. Past or present. In Canada or far from home. We recognize and remember your service and sacrifice.” Once students write personal notes on them, they will be sent to Canadian soldiers serving overseas.

CDDHS’s assembly will honour Canadian veterans and those who are still serving. It will also contain an introduction, with each school affinity group reading a script about an aspect of Remembrance Day they researched. “The Last Post,” which marks the beginning of a moment of silence, will be played at the assembly. Former CDDHS students who have served are going to be named and honoured as well.

The new format of the assembly offers students an educational opportunity. Each affinity group has created a display on their designated bulletin boards within CDDHS’s halls. The bulletin boards and their assembly’s script are interconnected, conveying a cohesive message to the CDDHS students about past veterans.

Gabrielle Spencer, a student at CDDHS and executive co-leader of the Black Chapter affinity group, will be speaking on the contributions of the Black Liberators.

“The Black Liberators are forgotten in time; that’s why the phrasing for our speech for Black Chapter is ‘Allow us to Reintroduce the Black Liberators,’” Gabrielle emphasized.

CDDHS has many plans to commemorate this year’s Remembrance Day and will allow themselves to be fluid about plans as next year’s Remembrance Day comes around.

Readers Comments (0)