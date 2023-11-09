Current & Past Articles » General News

Smile Cookie campaign is back with a new holiday twist

November 9, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Danielle Williams 

Tim Hortons is kicking off the holidays with warm Christmas white chocolate chip sugar cookies topped with red and green sprinkles for its first ever national Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign. 

Streams Community Hub is receiving 100 per cent of the proceeds from the two Tim Hortons located in Shelburne for the campaign. 

“We are incredibly excited and grateful for this partnership with Tim Hortons,” said Juli-Anne James, Executive Director at Streams Community Hub. “The funds raised will directly support our arts-based programs, which foster creativity, learning, and personal growth in the youth of our community.” 

Streams Community Hub encourages the residents of Shelburne to volunteer their time and decorate the Holiday Smile Cookies, as they will impact the lives of families within the community.  

“Volunteering to add that special touch to the cookies is a wonderful way to get involved and help raise everyone’s spirits,” said James. 

For over 25 years, the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign has raised over $12,000 in Shelburne and $111 million across Canada since it was started in 1996.

Running from Nov. 13 to 19, the Holiday Smile Cookie campaign will give Shelburne residents the opportunity to spread Christmas joy for local charities like Streams Community Hub with warm white chocolate chip cookies.  

For more information on how you can volunteer for cookie decorating or learn more about the impact of your contributors, please visit steamshub.org or call (289)-203-8202. 



         

