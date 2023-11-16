Current & Past Articles » General News

Dufferin County prepares for winter weather conditions, shares safety tips

November 16, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

With winter weather on the horizon, Dufferin County is preparing to keep the community safe and the County roads clear so residents and visitors alike can get where they need to go safely all winter long. 

“Dufferin County continues to experience increasing wilder weather events, but the County is prepared to keep county roads clear and our community safe all winter long. The County’s winter operations team has been working hard to ensure we are prepared when winter weather arrives,” said Wade Mills, Warden of Dufferin County. “Everyone in our community has a role to play in making the season safe and enjoyable. Residents are reminded to give snowplows lots of space, not follow too closely and never try to pass a plow.” 

When it comes to emergency preparedness during winter weather, the County of Dufferin is sharing safety tips to follow should residents need to travel, including:

• Clear vehicles of any ice or snow before driving;

• Drive according to weather conditions by slowing down and keeping a distance from other vehicles

• Keeping an emergency kit in all vehicles with items such as a shovel, blanket, and flashlight

• Ensure all vehicles have properly inflated snow tires

With winter storms, power outages may occur, so residents are encouraged to have a 72-hour emergency kit prepared in their home with items including: 

• Battery-powered radio and extra batteries

• Flashlight with extra batteries

• Lightweight blankets

• First aid kit 

• Non-perishable snacks

• A-lister of medications

In October, the County of Dufferin announced eight new municipal emergency support (ESS) trailers to provide support to local residents during crisis situations. The trailers contain equipment and provisions to enable volunteers to provide support to up to 50 people per trailer in emergencies. 

“The safety of Dufferin residents is a top County priority, and we are dedicated to ensuring anyone traveling within the County gets where they need to go safely. We encourage uot community to keep safety top of mind this winter – keep an emergency hit in your car and a 72-hour emergency kit in your home, and if you are interested in volunteering to help in the vent of an emergency, contact the County’s Emergency Preparedness Team,” said Sonya Pritchard, chief administrative officer of Dufferin County. 

The County of Dufferin Public Works team is responsible for all County roads and some local roads in Dufferin County’s eight municipalities. In total, Dufferin is responsible for clearing roughly 700 lane kilometres of County roads during each winter weather event.

The County of Dufferin has shared some tips for residents to stay safe, including giving snowplows lots of space and not following too closely; never trying to pass a working snow plow; and children should never play in, on or near snowbanks on the sides of roads. 

Residents are also reminded to check that mailboxes and posts are in good repair before plows hit the County roads. Metal is the preferred material for rural mailboxes, and there should be a solid connection from the box to a 6-inch top and a wood post in good condition. The front of the mailbox must be a minimum of three feet off the edge of the pavement. 

To get updates on County Road winter maintenance, visit www.dufferincounty.ca. Anyone who may be interested in volunteering to help if an emergency strikes is encouraged to contact emergency.managment@dufferincounty.ca. to learn more. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

CDDHS Co-op Corner: Orangeville Citizen and Shelburne Free Press

Written By Danielle Williams Danielle Williams, a Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) co-op student, is diving into journalism at the Orangeville Citizen, where she ...

Grand Valley resident wakes up to $75,000 Lotto Max win 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Grand Valley man has a few extra dollars to put towards his dreams after winning a ...

Shelburne approves five per cent tax hike for 2024

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has approved the adoption of the 2024 Budget, which will see a five per ...

Sports program at CDDHS benefits from student participation at Plowing Match  

Written By Brian Lockhart The sports program at Centre Dufferin District High School will benefit from the help student volunteers provided at the International Plowing ...

Funding shortfall less than anticipated at men’s shelter

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin Men’s Shelter is making progress in finding sustainable funding to remain open after being declared ...

Securing Melancthon’s future: Info session about quarry pit

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter North Dufferin Agricultural and Community Taskforce (NDACT) and Strada Aggregate are hosting a public information session for ...

Shelburne’s Haunt in the Park attracts historic attendance

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Spooky guests and the creatures that go bump in the night have left the Shelburne community for ...

CDDHS senior girls going to playoffs after final regular season win

Written By Brian Lockhart The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior girl’s basketball team will be heading into the playoffs after a win in ...

Shelburne treasurer proposes five per cent tax increase

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has had their first look at a breakdown of the draft budget for 2024.  ...

Dufferin OPP welcomes promoted Sergeant Corrie Trewartha

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is pleased to announce the promotion of Staff Sergeant Corrie Trewartha from Sergeant to Staff Sergeant ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support