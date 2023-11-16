Current & Past Articles » Police news

OPP hosting open house event

November 16, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP are hosting a community open house at the Orangeville detachment located at 390 C Line in the Town of Orangeville on Nov. 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

Dufferin OPP welcomes the residents in our community to drop by and learn more about a new program launching in Dufferin County that will help locate your loved ones that tend to wander.

The Project Lifesaver system involves using radio technology to locate those who have a history of wandering due to a cognitive disability or impairment, such as those suffering from Autism, Alzheimer’s or other similar type conditions. 

People who are enrolled in Project Lifesaver wear a personalized bracelet that emits a tracking signal. When caregivers call 911 to report a missing person, a search and rescue team responds to the area and starts searching with the mobile locator tracking system, thus significantly reducing search time. 

Join the OPP  to view the specialized equipment and determine if Project Lifesaver is a good fit for your loved one. 



         

