Death to who?

October 17, 2024 · 0 Comments

by BRIAN LOCKHART

“Death to America!”

The first time I heard this catchy slogan was probably during the days before and after the Iranian Revolution.

I’m not sure what this is really supposed to mean. In a region where killing is a national pastime, calling for the death of an entire nation is rather meaningless.

I guess it means they don’t like the U.S. for being a successful country.

After all, the Iranian revolution achieved its goal – they had a revolution and turned a modern, advanced country, into a backward nation full of fear and oppression, and a way of thinking that should have ended in the Middle Ages.

So, I guess ‘death to America’ means they don’t like success, freedom, an elected government, and the ability to determine one’s own future.

I have a neighbour who arrived in Canada several years ago with his wife, from a South American country. The country he comes from is one that has never achieved much economic success. Corruption is everywhere.

He has fully embraced Canadian life. He works hard, appreciates the freedom, and appreciates the fact that he doesn’t have to bribe the police after being pulled over for a non-existent infraction. He’s very proud to be living here and offering his family better opportunities.

He told me that one thing he can’t stand is the fact that some of his fellow ex-patriots have arrived in Canada, and for some reason, want to bring their same style of living here.

Why, he asks, would you come here, and try to bring the same corrupt practices you left your country for in the first place? It makes no sense.

But this happens all the time.

There was a rally in Vancouver recently, where the leader yelled cries of ‘death to Canada, death to the United States, and death to Israel.’

This bunch of creeps were dressed in the garb of a terrorist organization – an organization that uses murder, intimidation and sexual assault to terrorize the public.

This bunch also burned a Canadian flag. What a disrespectful thing to do – to burn the symbol of the nation you live in that has offered you a good life and security.

What bunch of creeps would do this?

Police are ‘investigating’ the incident, which means they are doing nothing to stop this type of behaviour.

People have been arrested on ‘hate speech’ charges, for using racial slurs, or telling a joke, but calling for the murder of Canadians requires an ‘investigation.’

If the people leading this rally were actual Canadians, they should be ashamed of themselves. They should be charged with making threats and hate crimes.

If they are not Canadian citizens, they should be arrested and deported to the backwards country they came from where they can enjoy their daily dose of murder and terror.

This type of behaviour doesn’t make people take note of your cause – it makes people think you’re a danger to society, their neighbourhoods, and their families.

In the past several weeks, a father and son duo have been arrested on terror charges for planning an attack on the public with an axe and a machete. One of those idiots was actually a Canadian citizen.

Just this past week, it was revealed that two men, who are brothers, who had been convicted in the U.S. of illegally helping Iran evade sanctions, moved to Ontario and legally changed their names. This was done for the purpose of creating a false identity and living here. This was also done while they were still serving out part of their sentences. This alone needs more explaining, and the names were changed while the government was trying to deport one of the men.

The federal government is unwilling or unable to protect our country from threats by people who come here with bad intentions.

If a person is yelling “death to Canada,” at a rally, do you want to see them come home – to the house next door to you? Probably not.

The federal government has to tighten the process by which people are allowed to be here. It also needs to re-examine the path to citizenship for people who arrive on our shores.

Once again, they are thinking about another airlift of Canadian citizens in Lebanon – of which there are thousands.

If they are Canadian citizens, why are they living in Lebanon? It doesn’t take much thought to figure that out.

Sooner or later there will be another terrorist attack on Canadian soil, and it will be called a ‘tragedy.’

The real tragedy is it could have been prevented – the federal government is sleeping.

Readers Comments (0)