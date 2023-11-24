Current & Past Articles » General News

Make a difference in local health care by volunteering for Headwaters’ Patient Advisory Program

November 24, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) is seeking individuals with firsthand experience at the hospital as a patient, family member, caregiver or volunteer for their Patient and Family Advisory Program. 

The Patient and Family Advisory Program is part of the hospital’s mission to provide patient-centric care by creating a collaborative and inclusive environment where the voices of patients and their families can play a role in shaping the healthcare services provided. 

Volunteers in the program will have the opportunity to contribute their insights, share perspectives, and actively participate in discussions that influence Headwaters Hospital’s policies and practices. 

“We recognize the immense value that lived experiences bring to the improvement of healthcare services. By involving patients and their families directly in our decision-making processes, we ensure that our services are not only clinically effective but also deeply compassionate and considerate of individual needs,” said Juliann McArthur, manager of Patient Experience.

Some of the volunteer positions include ambulatory care, critical care, diagnostic imaging, dialysis, medicine, mental health, obstetrics, oncology, patient relations, pediatrics, spiritual care and surgery. 

Headwaters said applicants selected as volunteers will undergo training to ensure they are equipped for their roles within the program. 

In order to be eligible to volunteer in the program, candidates must have had personal experience with Headwaters Health Care Centre as a patient, family member, or caregiver within the last three years. 

Those interested in volunteering with the Patient and Family Advisory Program are encouraged to apply immediately. To submit an application or for more information on the program, visit www.headwatershealth.ca/PFAP. 



         

Shelburne’s downtown core again flooded after water main breaks

