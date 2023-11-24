Current & Past Articles » General News

County Council declares gender-based and intimate partner violence a epidemic 

November 24, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin County Council has declared gender-based and intimate partner violence an epidemic, and has called on the provincial and federal governments to provide the necessary supports to municipalities to meaningfully address it.

During their meeting on Nov. 9, Warden Wade Mills and County Council proclaimed November 25, 2023 as International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Dufferin County.

“Dufferin County is committed to ensuring our residents are safe and healthy, and that everyone in our community has access to the services they need – but we cannot do that alone. County Council calls on the Province to declare gender-based and intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario, and for the provincial and federal governments to provide the necessary supports so that municipalities can act to keep our communities safe,” said Wade Mills, Dufferin County Warden.

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women was designated in 1999 by the United Nations General Assembly. The date of November 25 was chosen to commemorate the lives of the Mirabal sisters from the Dominican Republic who were violently assassinated in 1960. The day pays tribute to them and urges global recognition of gender-based violence.

Gender-based violence and intimate partner violence, often referred to as domestic violence, is any use of physical or sexual force, actual or threatened in an intimate relationship, including emotional and/or psychological abuse or harassing behaviour.

 Dufferin County joins the growing number of municipalities and regions in demanding action from all levels of government to address this growing epidemic and recommends that gender-based violence and intimate partner violence be declared an epidemic in Ontario.

The County also requests that the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, and all municipalities and regions in Ontario declare gender-based violence and intimate partner violence an epidemic, and that the provincial and federal governments enact the additional 85 recommendations from the Culleton, Kuzyk, and Warmerdam Inquest, which provides a roadmap to preventing intimate partner violence from escalating to femicide.

“The safety of our community and its members is of extreme importance to every Dufferin County resident, as well as to Dufferin County Council. We call on our partners at FCM, AMO and the provincial and federal governments to address the growing gender-based and intimate partner violence epidemic so that we can keep our community safe and provide services and support for victims and survivors,” said Coun. Lisa Post.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne’s downtown core again flooded after water main breaks

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents and commuters were asked to avoid travelling through the downtown core on Monday following multiple ...

Shelburne’s downtown core again flooded after water main breaks

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents and commuters were asked to avoid travelling through the downtown core on Monday following multiple ...

Shepherd’s Cupboard gets $10,000 grant as demand grows

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne’s food bank, Shepherd’s Cupboard, will be able to purchase more food to feed residents in need ...

Firefighters launch 14th Annual Community Food and Toy Drive

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne & District Firefighters Association has kicked off its 14th annual Toy and Food Drive fundraiser.  ...

Securing Melancthon’s future: Info session about quarry pit

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter North Dufferin Agricultural and Community Taskforce (NDACT) and Strada Aggregate are hosting a public information session for ...

Shelburne’s Haunt in the Park attracts historic attendance

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Spooky guests and the creatures that go bump in the night have left the Shelburne community for ...

CDDHS senior girls going to playoffs after final regular season win

Written By Brian Lockhart The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior girl’s basketball team will be heading into the playoffs after a win in ...

Shelburne treasurer proposes five per cent tax increase

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has had their first look at a breakdown of the draft budget for 2024.  ...

Dufferin OPP welcomes promoted Sergeant Corrie Trewartha

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is pleased to announce the promotion of Staff Sergeant Corrie Trewartha from Sergeant to Staff Sergeant ...

Coats for Dufferin: Giving the gift of warmth to those in the community needing it the most

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With colder weather on the way, it’s once again the time of year to sort through the ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support