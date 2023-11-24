Rural yard waste pick up extended

November 24, 2023 · 0 Comments
Rural yard waste collection has been extended. Residents in rural areas can book one more collection for the week of Dec. 4. Please call GFL at 1.888.941.3345 ext. 1 one week in advance.
Place all yard waste bags or bins out on Monday morning by 7 am the week of December 4. Collections will continue throughout the week.
For information on yard waste set-out requirements, visit dufferincounty.ca/waste.
For missed collections, call GFL at 1.888.941.3345 ext. 1.
Any questions can be directed to Dufferin Waste by calling 519.941.2816 ext. 2620 or email dufferinwaste@dufferincounty.ca.
