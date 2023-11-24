Current & Past Articles » General News

Rural yard waste pick up extended

November 24, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Rural yard waste collection has been extended. Residents in rural areas can book one more collection for the week of Dec. 4. Please call GFL at 1.888.941.3345 ext. 1 one week in advance. 

Place all yard waste bags or bins out on Monday morning by 7 am the week of December 4. Collections will continue throughout the week.

For information on yard waste set-out requirements, visit dufferincounty.ca/waste. 

For missed collections, call GFL at 1.888.941.3345 ext. 1. 

Any questions can be directed to Dufferin Waste by calling 519.941.2816 ext. 2620 or email dufferinwaste@dufferincounty.ca.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne’s downtown core again flooded after water main breaks

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents and commuters were asked to avoid travelling through the downtown core on Monday following multiple ...

Shelburne’s downtown core again flooded after water main breaks

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents and commuters were asked to avoid travelling through the downtown core on Monday following multiple ...

Shepherd’s Cupboard gets $10,000 grant as demand grows

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne’s food bank, Shepherd’s Cupboard, will be able to purchase more food to feed residents in need ...

Firefighters launch 14th Annual Community Food and Toy Drive

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne & District Firefighters Association has kicked off its 14th annual Toy and Food Drive fundraiser.  ...

Securing Melancthon’s future: Info session about quarry pit

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter North Dufferin Agricultural and Community Taskforce (NDACT) and Strada Aggregate are hosting a public information session for ...

Shelburne’s Haunt in the Park attracts historic attendance

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Spooky guests and the creatures that go bump in the night have left the Shelburne community for ...

CDDHS senior girls going to playoffs after final regular season win

Written By Brian Lockhart The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior girl’s basketball team will be heading into the playoffs after a win in ...

Shelburne treasurer proposes five per cent tax increase

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has had their first look at a breakdown of the draft budget for 2024.  ...

Dufferin OPP welcomes promoted Sergeant Corrie Trewartha

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is pleased to announce the promotion of Staff Sergeant Corrie Trewartha from Sergeant to Staff Sergeant ...

Coats for Dufferin: Giving the gift of warmth to those in the community needing it the most

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With colder weather on the way, it’s once again the time of year to sort through the ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support