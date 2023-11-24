Stayner Siskins take top spot in PJHL’s Carruthers Division

The Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League is providing a wild ride for fans this season. First place in the Division has changed numerous times, and the Stayner Siskins are back on top after a win on the weekend.

The Siskins picked up two points after a 7-0 win over the Schomberg Cougars on home ice in Stayner on Thursday, Nov. 16, which moved them back into first and dropped the Orillia Terriers to second place.

Stayner has a 15-4 record and 30 points so far this season. Orillia is close behind with 28 points and a 14-4 record.

Four teams have been in first place this season.

The Alliston Hornets are in third place after the weekend. The Hornets dropped a home game to the Huntsville Otters on Friday, Nov. 17, after taking a 3-2 loss.

Huntsville pulled out the win by scoring the tiebreaker with less than a second remaining on the clock in the third period.

Alliston rebounded the following night with a 9-1 slam dunk over the Penetang Kings. The Hornets now have a 14-4 record and 28 points.

The Schomberg Cougars held first place at one time but have dropped to the number four spot – but not by much. The Cougars have 25 points and a 12-5-1 record.

The entire line-up is making for some very exciting hockey this season.

In the middle of the pack, the Caledon Golden Hawks are in fifth place with 17 points. They are followed by the Penetang Kings with 16 points and the Huntsville Otters with 15 points.

The Innisfil Spartans are in seventh place with a 3-16 record. In the basement, the Midland Flyers have won only two games this season and have five points, taking one overtime loss for the extra point.

The season is approaching the halfway mark on the regular season schedule, and there’s still a lot of time for teams to move in the standings before heading into the playoffs.

