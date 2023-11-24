Current & Past Articles » Sports

Stayner Siskins take top spot in PJHL’s Carruthers Division 

November 24, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League is providing a wild ride for fans this season. First place in the Division has changed numerous times, and the Stayner Siskins are back on top after a win on the weekend.

The Siskins picked up two points after a 7-0 win over the Schomberg Cougars on home ice in Stayner on Thursday, Nov. 16, which moved them back into first and dropped the Orillia Terriers to second place.

Stayner has a 15-4 record and 30 points so far this season. Orillia is close behind with 28 points and a 14-4 record.

Four teams have been in first place this season.

The Alliston Hornets are in third place after the weekend. The Hornets dropped a home game to the Huntsville Otters on Friday, Nov. 17, after taking a 3-2 loss.

Huntsville pulled out the win by scoring the tiebreaker with less than a second remaining on the clock in the third period.

Alliston rebounded the following night with a 9-1 slam dunk over the Penetang Kings. The Hornets now have a 14-4 record and 28 points.

The Schomberg Cougars held first place at one time but have dropped to the number four spot – but not by much. The Cougars have 25 points and a 12-5-1 record.

The entire line-up is making for some very exciting hockey this season.

In the middle of the pack, the Caledon Golden Hawks are in fifth place with 17 points. They are followed by the Penetang Kings with 16 points and the Huntsville Otters with 15 points.

The Innisfil Spartans are in seventh place with a 3-16 record. In the basement, the Midland Flyers have won only two games this season and have five points, taking one overtime loss for the extra point.

The season is approaching the halfway mark on the regular season schedule, and there’s still a lot of time for teams to move in the standings before heading into the playoffs.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne’s downtown core again flooded after water main breaks

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents and commuters were asked to avoid travelling through the downtown core on Monday following multiple ...

Shelburne’s downtown core again flooded after water main breaks

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents and commuters were asked to avoid travelling through the downtown core on Monday following multiple ...

Shepherd’s Cupboard gets $10,000 grant as demand grows

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne’s food bank, Shepherd’s Cupboard, will be able to purchase more food to feed residents in need ...

Firefighters launch 14th Annual Community Food and Toy Drive

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne & District Firefighters Association has kicked off its 14th annual Toy and Food Drive fundraiser.  ...

Securing Melancthon’s future: Info session about quarry pit

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter North Dufferin Agricultural and Community Taskforce (NDACT) and Strada Aggregate are hosting a public information session for ...

Shelburne’s Haunt in the Park attracts historic attendance

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Spooky guests and the creatures that go bump in the night have left the Shelburne community for ...

CDDHS senior girls going to playoffs after final regular season win

Written By Brian Lockhart The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior girl’s basketball team will be heading into the playoffs after a win in ...

Shelburne treasurer proposes five per cent tax increase

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has had their first look at a breakdown of the draft budget for 2024.  ...

Dufferin OPP welcomes promoted Sergeant Corrie Trewartha

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is pleased to announce the promotion of Staff Sergeant Corrie Trewartha from Sergeant to Staff Sergeant ...

Coats for Dufferin: Giving the gift of warmth to those in the community needing it the most

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With colder weather on the way, it’s once again the time of year to sort through the ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support