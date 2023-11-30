1920’s New York comes alive in LP Stage Productions’ Bugsy Malone Jr.

November 30, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Travel back in time to 1920s New York – the era of rival gangs, flapper girls and prohibition – with the latest stage production from LP Stage Productions, Bugsy Malone Jr.

The non-profit theatre company opened their two-week production of Bugsy Malone Jr. at Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne on Nov. 24.

The Paul Williams and Alan Parker musical is based on the hit 1976 film by the same name, starring a pre-teen Scott Baio and Jodi Foster. A parody on gangster movies, Bugsy Malone Jr. takes place in 1929 New York and follows a war between two rival gangsters, Fat Sam and Dandy Dan. Meanwhile, one-time boxer Bugsy Malone becomes Fat Sam’s gang’s last chance of surviving, but all he wants to do is spend time with his new love, Blousey.

“It’s a really good show and the kids have really taken to it. I think it’s because it’s a new era, they don’t know anything about and we’ve introduced them to it,” said Alison Port, director and co-founder of LP Stage Productions.

A big component of producing the musical has been teaching local youth about an era of history that happened nearly 100 years ago. The actors in the musical have been tasked to learn about the history of specific words used in the show, including speakeasy, bootlegger, bread line, and prohibition.

“They’ve learned a little bit about the 1920s and of history along the way. This is a good thing because they understand what the show they’re doing is about and why they’re doing it,” explained Port.

One scene Port said they look forward to audiences witnessing is the entering of the illegal speakeasy.

“We have flapper girls in fringe dresses and gangsters sitting at tables playing cards – it’s a lot of fun,” said Port.

Taking on the role of Bugsy Malone is 16-year-old Sophie Harmon.

“Theatre is a life changing experience. It helped me to be more confident and more social. I have made so many friends in Bugsy Malone and other shows. I really recommend getting into theatre for anyone, even if you are not confident speaking in front of crowds,” said Harmon.

Andy Thompson will be portraying Dandy Dan, and Audrey Hawkins will play the part of Fat Sam.

LP Stage Productions’ showing of Bugsy Malone Jr. is on a limited-time run, with final shows scheduled for the evening of Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 and a matinee on Dec. 3.

General admission tickets for the event cost $18, with special tickets consisting of a dinner at Dufferin Public House and the show for $50.

Tickets for the show can be purchased at the box office by calling 519-925-2600 ext. 0 or online through the link: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/bugsy-malone-jr-tickets-650901904117?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.

