Don’t miss the deadline to send a letter to Santa at the North Pole 

November 30, 2023   ·   0 Comments

If your child plans to send a letter to Santa this year with hopes of receiving a reply, make sure they drop it in a mailbox by the deadline so they get a response before Christmas.

Canada Post is reminding families that they have until Dec. 7 to mail their letters to get a response before Christmas.

Canada Post cannot guarantee delivery dates, but Santa does respond to all letters he receives.

For teachers, if you plan to mail a class letter to Santa, make sure you do so by Dec. 1 so a reply can be sent before the holiday break.

To make sure your letter is received at the North Pole, you should address all letters to Santa Claus. All letters from one family should be in the same envelope.

No stamps are required to mail a letter to Santa within Canada.

Include a return address on the top left corner of your letter and drop the letter in any Canada Post mailbox or post office.

Address your letters to Santa Claus, North Pole, HOH OHO, Canada.



         

