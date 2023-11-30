Current & Past Articles » General News

Party Rockers Entertainment Youth Fundraiser Dance returns to Shelburne

November 30, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Danielle Williams

Party Rockers Entertainment dedicates itself to providing a fun and safe environment for today’s youth to socialize and enjoy time with their friends. In 2002, Party Rockers youth fundraising dances began, and in Shelburne next month, they will be introduced back to the community.

The first local dance is on Friday, Dec. 8. According to Marcus Lapworth, owner and operator of Party Rockers Entertainment, these youth fundraising dances not only provide entertainment but also an opportunity to meet new people and make lasting memories.  

For children aged seven to 13, Party Rockers prioritizes interactive and supervised environments. They take pride in organizing each fundraising dance. Party Rockers Entertainment holds a warm heart, knowing the services they provide benefit those attending as well as local youth and sports organizations. 

Money raised through dance ticket sales goes toward local minor sports teams and youth organizations.  

“Giving back and investing in the future of our youth, and our events play a vital role in making a positive impact,” said Lapworth. 

Highlighting the numerous benefits of the dances for organizations, Lapworth said, “All would greatly benefit from this opportunity, not only in terms of raising money but also in creating awareness and engaging with the community.” 

As a DJ since 14, Marcus Lapworth shifted from late-night gigs to launch Youth Dances, inspired by childhood memories. Motivated by his nephew’s hockey team fundraiser, Lapworth envisioned using the dances to raise funds. Beginning with the Shelburne Skating Club, Party Rockers Entertainment has been hosting dances in Shelburne since October 2002, growing with each collaboration. 

Some organizations have been using Party Rockers for over 15 years. 

“Our main objective is to continuously expand our services and reach,” Lapworth said. “We are actively working towards adding more cities to our roster.”   

Organizations such as Orangeville Minor AA Flyers praised the fundraiser dance as a “great fundraiser and so easy to do,” highlighting the positive experience for kids.



         

