Upcoming at Shelburne Library

From the Archives, Tuesday, December 12th, 2pm: Archivist Laura Camilleri will show some of the interesting finds from the Museum of Dufferin’s archives! Stay tuned for registration.
Coffee, Conversation & Books featuring Barrie Shepley, Thursday, December 14th, 7pm: Join us in conjunction with Grand Valley and Orangeville Public Libraries at Mochaberry (177 Broadway) in Orangeville. Barrie Shepley is the author of Chasing Greatness, and will talk about the highs and lows of sports, what goes on behind the scenes, and how to stay true to yourself!
Holiday Hours
December 27th : 10am-5pm
December 28th : 10am-5pm
December 29th : 10am-5pm
December 30th : Closed
December 31st : Closed
January 1st : Closed
January 2nd : Closed
THANK YOU, THANK YOU to our community! Thank you for your incredibly generous donations and thank you to all those who supported YOUR Library by purchasing the items!
