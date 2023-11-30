Current & Past Articles » General News

Upcoming at Shelburne Library

November 30, 2023   ·   0 Comments

From the Archives, Tuesday, December 12th, 2pm: Archivist Laura Camilleri will show some of the interesting finds from the Museum of Dufferin’s archives! Stay tuned for registration.

Coffee, Conversation & Books featuring Barrie Shepley, Thursday, December 14th, 7pm: Join us in conjunction with Grand Valley and Orangeville Public Libraries at Mochaberry (177 Broadway) in Orangeville. Barrie Shepley is the author of Chasing Greatness, and will talk about the highs and lows of sports, what goes on behind the scenes, and how to stay true to yourself!

Holiday Hours

December 27th  : 10am-5pm

December 28th  : 10am-5pm

December 29th  : 10am-5pm

December 30th : Closed

December 31st : Closed

January 1st : Closed

January 2nd : Closed

THANK YOU, THANK YOU to our community! Thank you for your incredibly generous donations and thank you to all those who supported YOUR Library by purchasing the items!



         

Lead changes again in Junior C loop, Alliston back in first place

Written By Brian Lockhart It has been a wild season for the Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League, with first place changing almost ...

Royals’ make strong effort but take loss to Norwell

Written By Brian Lockhart The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals boys’ hockey team played a solid game when they were on the ice against ...

Dufferin County eyes 4% tax levy increase

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County councillors are back at the table, crunching numbers as they begin deliberations over the 2024 ...

Shelburne’s downtown core again flooded after water main breaks

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents and commuters were asked to avoid travelling through the downtown core on Monday following multiple ...

Shepherd’s Cupboard gets $10,000 grant as demand grows

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne’s food bank, Shepherd’s Cupboard, will be able to purchase more food to feed residents in need ...

Firefighters launch 14th Annual Community Food and Toy Drive

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne & District Firefighters Association has kicked off its 14th annual Toy and Food Drive fundraiser.  ...

Securing Melancthon’s future: Info session about quarry pit

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter North Dufferin Agricultural and Community Taskforce (NDACT) and Strada Aggregate are hosting a public information session for ...

Shelburne’s Haunt in the Park attracts historic attendance

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Spooky guests and the creatures that go bump in the night have left the Shelburne community for ...

CDDHS senior girls going to playoffs after final regular season win

Written By Brian Lockhart The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior girl’s basketball team will be heading into the playoffs after a win in ...

