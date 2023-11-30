Elderly Melancthon man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

November 30, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A 70-year-old man from Melancthon was airlifted to hospital following a serious accident in Shelburne on Tuesday night.

Officers from the Dufferin OPP along with Dufferin County EMS and Fire Services responded to a report of a serious collision involving a pedestrian on Main St. E at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 28).

The collision involved a single vehicle and a pedestrian.

As a result of the collision, a 70-year-old man from Melancthon was airlifted by Ornge to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Dufferin OPP provided an update on Wednesday (Nov. 29) that the pedestrian was in stable condition.

The Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team of the OPP was brought in to investigate.

Main St. E in Shelburne was closed for several hours between County Rd. 124 and Greenwood Street.

The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnesses or has video of the collision in question is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP by phone at 1-888-310-1122.

If you witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached by phone at 905-951-3838.

Readers Comments (0)