Christmas Community Collection returns

November 30, 2023

Dufferin OPP in partnership with Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services have kicked off their Christmas Community Collection.

Officers will be collecting new items for the entire family including, new unwrapped toys, winter accessories, pajamas, slippers, toiletries, cosmetics, gift cards, and cash to help those in need this holiday season. All donations collected will be distributed locally through Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services.

Officers will be attending and collecting donations at local retailers:

• Wednesday December 6th 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., at Canadian Tire located at 99 First Street in Orangeville

• Wednesday December 13th 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., at Walmart located at 95 First Street in Orangeville

Dufferin OPP’s goal is to make this Christmas special for every child in Dufferin County.

